Marquette Lake dam replacement project to begin

Photo By Brad Rhen | The Marquette Lake dam spillway, pictured here on March 3, 2025, will be replaced and the bridge over the spillway will be removed during an upcoming construction project. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Work will begin soon on a construction project to replace the Marquette Lake dam.



The project is scheduled to start in the coming weeks and is expected to take about two years to complete.



The Marquette Lake dam is considered a high-hazard dam by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and DEP is requiring the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to make improvements to the dam to meet current dam safety standards.



“Ensuring the integrity of this dam is critical to the safety of installation personnel, surrounding communities and natural resources,” said Lt. Col. Adam Love, Fort Indiantown Gap’s Department of Public Works director. “These necessary repairs will strengthen the structure, mitigate potential risks and enhance long-term resilience against weather events.”



The project includes replacement of the existing concrete and stone masonry weir and spillway with a new labyrinth spillway structure; new toe drain and related facilities to control seepage; earth fill buttress on the downstream face of the dam embankment to reduce the slope; and improvements to the downstream channel.



The project also includes a new concrete box culvert bridge structure to replace the existing bridge where Indiantown Run crosses 17th Street near the Pennsylvania state vehicle garage and Area 17 military equipment parking lot as well as installation of a dry hydrant along the west shore of the lake to fill fire tanker trucks for emergencies.



Additionally, the bridge over the dam spillway, which is in need of repairs and cannot support heavy emergency vehicles, will be removed.



This project is the third of a three-phase project at the lake. Phase 1 was completed by DMVA Installation Maintenance in 2022 and involved widening and paving the one-lane portion of Lake Road from Asher Miner Road (Route 443) to the Keystone Conference Center to allow two-way traffic.



Phase 2 was completed under a Department of General Services contract in 2024 and included construction of a new two-lane bridge over Indiantown Run that connects Lake Road with Asher Miner Road to replace the old one-lane bridge. That bridge now serves as both the entrance and exit for the KCC.



Marquette Lake was constructed in 1939 by damming Indiantown Run. It was originally used for lifeboat and landing drills for troops at Fort Indiantown Gap.



The lake is named after Sgt. Charles D. Marquette, the first Lebanon County resident to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Marquette, a member of Company F, 93rd Pennsylvania Volunteers, received the medal for actions at the Battle of Petersburg, Virginia, on April 2, 1865.



Marquette Lake is still used for military training, including helicopter water bucket training, waterborne operations and combat water survival assessments.



During the construction project, Marquette Lake will be emptied and will be closed for military training.



The lake, which is also a popular fishing destination, will be closed to recreational activities as well.



“Marquette Lake will be unavailable to operational, training and recreational use during the projected two-year construction timeline,” Love said. “Coordination has been made to use alternate locations to support the needs of the installation and surrounding community.”