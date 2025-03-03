Command teams training event builds leaders to enhance Soldier readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Command Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Command Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks with command team members about the importance of the Army Reserve mission and continued training during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s annual Battalion Command Teams Training event, held February 28 – March 2, 2025. Command teams from across First Army’s Division West attended briefings from the 85th USARSC’s headquarters staff and later attended breakout sessions to receive individualized guidance from 85th USARSC staff members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – “This weekend is a chance for battalion command teams to come together and network. It’s also an opportunity to meet the 85th (U.S. Army Reserve Support Command) staff,” said Col. David Neary, Deputy Commanding Officer, 85th USARSC. “All of our units are direct reporting units to First Army. We are here to teach the command teams how to be successful.”



18 Division West command teams traveled to the 85th USARSC’s headquarters to attend a Battalion Command Teams Training event, held on February 28 to March 2, 2025.



On Friday afternoon, Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th USARSC, welcomed the command teams during a call from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



“Thanks for coming today. Whether you are a battalion commander or a battalion command sergeant major we are selecting the best to lead our Soldiers. There is no higher calling than leading our Soldiers,” said Shanley. “We are eager to see and hear what you have to say. We are shaping the future of our military across all three components. You need to be present and understand the operations.”



Soldiers and civilians assigned to the 85th USARSC’s command staffs provided informational briefings and answered questions from command team members.



Command Sgt. Maj. Teresa Niedfelt, 2-363rd Training Support Battalion, Mesa, Arizona, has attended previous battalion command teams training events and found the annual event informative.



“I think just being with everyone in person is invaluable. During break, you see people (collaborating on) different mobilizations, networking and to hear about their successes and struggles,” said Niedfelt, an Army Reserve Soldier with 38 years of service. “Additionally, it’s an opportunity to find out from the 85th USARSC what their expectations are from us.”



During Saturday’s training, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, Command Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talked about the importance of the Army Reserve’s mission and remaining ready.



“The Army Reserve is part of one mission. The Army mission. The key words from General Poppas. Don’t just train to be ready. You have to continue to train until you never get it wrong. That is how we stay focused. That is the message they are sending out to combatant commanders,” said White. “You are part of the one percent sworn to protect the constitution.”



Other visiting command team members, like Maj. Alejandro Guilbe, Battalion Executive Officer, Task Force Mountain Warrior, 3-361 TSBN, Denver, Colorado, plans to put the information they learned into action, when they return home.



“One of the things we will be able to implement to recruit for our unit is to bring in Soldiers that are coming off active duty with different military occupational specialties. Then they would be MOS qualified in various MOS’ like logistics, military police, information systems and engineers,” said Guilbe. “I was not aware of this before the Battalion Command Teams Training. This is a huge recruiting tool for us. A lot of times active-duty Soldiers come into the Army Reserve so they can reclass into a different MOS’.”