Air Force Employee Assistance Program supports civilian wellness

When life gets overwhelming, it can be a challenge to know where to go to find support. For Department of the Air Force civilian employees, the Employee Assistance Program exists to help.



The EAP offers comprehensive support services for civilian employees to help in managing personal and work-related challenges. The program, accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, includes access to confidential counseling, work-life resources, and crisis assistance that can enhance individual well-being and job performance.



“EAP is part of my toolbox,” said Dr. Janice Barnes, Prevention and Response Branch Chief, Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters. “It has consistently been a reliable resource for me, both as a supervisor and as an employee.”



Here's an overview of the various resources available:



Counseling: Individuals are eligible for six confidential, non-clinical counseling sessions per issue. Sessions can be conducted in person, over the phone, virtually, or via chat, offering flexible options to suit your needs.



Work-Life Services: EAP assists with everyday work-life needs by providing referrals to local community resources in areas such as education, childcare, eldercare, support groups, healthcare resources, and more. Additionally, EAP provides valuable resources including scholarships, health and wellness information, and other beneficial services.



Financial Services: Individuals are entitled to three 30-minute financial phone consultations annually. These consultations can address a wide range of topics, including budgeting, spending plans, debt management, college planning, student loans, home buying, estate planning, marriage, growing families, retirement, and taxes.



Legal Services: Individuals are entitled to one free 60-minute consultation per issue, either by phone or in person with an attorney. Additionally, discounts are available for services beyond the initial consultation.



Supervisor Resources: Critical Incident Response is available during times of need and can provide individual management consultations, resources, and support.



When an individual calls EAP to access services, they are greeted by a representative and offered personalized support. The representative will connect individuals with the appropriate EAP services customized to meet their needs.



There are also many resources available on the EAP website. Accessing these confidential services is simple and convenient.



Civilians and household members can reach EAP at 866-580-9078. For more information, visit https://www.resilience.af.mil/Workforce-Resource/ and click on Civilian EAP for more information.

