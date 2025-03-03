'Deliver Uncompromised Toolkit' Revamped with Resources Impacting Critical Technology Protection

By Rebecca Morgan, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency



LINTHICUM, Md. - The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Security Academy revamped the “Deliver Uncompromised Toolkit” to support critical technology protection initiatives with essential resources for stakeholder audiences.



The updated toolkit, which went live Jan. 31, features resource materials developed by the U.S. Army to counter unmanned aerial system activity at industrial facilities.



The toolkit includes additional U.S. government training and awareness materials and performance support tools designed to facilitate mission critical activities by National Industrial Security program (NISP) signatories, cleared industry, acquisitions professionals, and other stakeholders charged with protecting critical technology.



The DCSA Security Academy worked with the U.S. Army Materiel Command (USAMC) to deliver the updated toolkit to Katherine Covilleo, special advisor for Enterprise Intelligence and Security, USAMC.



Covilleo requested the updated toolkit as a customized solution to support USAMC and to enhance site security for Organic Industrial Base (OIB) locations through security workforce improvements. DCSA was tasked with developing and maintaining a curated collection of relevant training, awareness and performance support tools to decrease gaps and meet requirements.



While DCSA Security Training does not provide customized solutions to individual DOD services or components, this request fulfills requirements for other Military Department Industrial Security Programs, NISP signatories, cleared industry, and other NISP stakeholders.



The newly redesigned toolkit is housed on the Center for Development of Security Excellence website for maximum accessibility. Coviello plans to promote the toolkit at numerous upcoming command events including Security Command readiness events hosted at Redstone Arsenal in April 2025, featuring guest speakers Matthew Redding, DCSA assistant director for Industrial Security, and Mark Sherwin, DCSA assistant director for Personnel Security.



The toolkit will also be promoted across the U.S. Army and other DOD events as a resource to enhance awareness and better protect U.S. Army OIB manufacturing sites.



* Editor’s note: The DCSA Security Academy's "Deliver Uncompromised Toolkit" webpage can be accessed directly via the following URL (copy/paste into a browser):



https://www.cdse.edu/Training/Toolkits/Deliver-Uncompromised-Toolkit/

