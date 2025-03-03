Marijuana laws change in Delaware, Dover AFB DDRP encourage smart choices, extra vigilance

Photo By Mauricio Campino | From left, Joshuel Rodriguez-Cruz, Abbey Hill, and Mackenzie Sargent, all 436th...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | From left, Joshuel Rodriguez-Cruz, Abbey Hill, and Mackenzie Sargent, all 436th Airlift Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program staff, stand in front of their lemonade stand at a Trunk or Treat event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2024. In addition to conducting urinalysis drug testing, the DDRP staff also conducts outreach initiatives to educate the Dover AFB community on the military’s drug policy. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

As marijuana laws continue to change in Delaware, the staff of the Dover Air Force Base Drug Demand Reduction Program continue their mission of detection, deterrence and education.



In April 2023, Delaware became the 22nd state to legalize marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to possess and use marijuana recreationally. Almost two years later, the legal sale or purchase of marijuana has still been limited to medical marijuana dispensaries and registered patients of the Delaware Medical Marijuana Program. However, new legislation is opening the way for marijuana products to be sold across the state.



The DDRP three-member staff is responsible for the drug testing of all uniformed personnel at Dover AFB, including members of tenant units such as the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the Air Force Medical Examiner System. They also periodically drug test certain civilian staff and do pre-employment testing for new civilian staff. Each month, the DDRP staff administers between 270 to 315 drug tests.



“The point of our program is not just to test for drug use, but to deter members from using drugs to begin with,” said Abbey Hill, Dover AFB DDRP manager.



To achieve deterrence and educate the Dover AFB community, the DDRP staff participates in outreach initiatives throughout the base.



“A big part of our job description is outreach and [be] a helping agency,” said Hill. “Our outreach initiatives are geared towards everyone on Dover Air Force Base–the uniformed member, the spouses and the children.”







The DDRP staff regularly briefs new Airmen on the military’s drug policy. Last year, the DDRP staff visited Major George S. Welch Elementary School to educate students about substance abuse. The staff participated in the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event and hosted an outdoor Movie on the Lawn event aimed specifically toward teenagers.



Along with attending base events and providing educational material, Hill and the DDRP staff also engage with members of Team Dover to encourage dialog about stressors that might push people to resort to substance abuse.



Although the possession and adult use of marijuana has been legalized in the state of Delaware, members of the armed forces and DoD civilians are prohibited from using any marijuana products including flower, vapes, edibles, tinctures, capsules and other concentrates. The possession of these products is also prohibited on federal property including base housing.



These prohibited items will soon be available in commercial spaces, and although marijuana-infused products have warning labels, they can be easy to miss. Use of these products will show up on a drug test and may result in disciplinary action for military members and dismissal for civilian employees.



“We’re about to see a lot of marijuana products being sold all over Delaware,” said Hill “It’s up to the military member to be cognizant of what they’re purchasing and using.”



Members of Team Dover are warned not to use products with the following contents:



- THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)

- THC-A

- Delta 8 THC and THC-V

- Delta 9 THC

- Delta 10 THC

- CBD (cannabidiol)

- Hemp