Brazell Earns Chief Stripes in Career Milestone

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas – Chief Master Sgt. Carter S. Brazell, 73rd Aerial Port Squadron senior enlisted leader, was promoted to chief during a ceremony here March 1, 2025.



Lt. Col. Rodney E. Ellison, 73 APS commander, presided over the ceremony.



Ellison addressed the Airmen of the 73 APS as he highlighted Brazell’s dedication. To illustrate the new chief’s commitment, he shared an example of Brazell’s service.



“[Brazell] flies down from Washington state every UTA to do all that he can to ensure your readiness, help you through any struggles and ensure that our service continues” Ellison said. “He is the epitome of service before self.”



In his remarks, Brazell thanked his family, friends, leadership and colleagues in attendance for their support. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the unit’s ability to adapt and thrive.



“Every time I look at everyone in the unit, I am filled with such tremendous pride and optimism,” he said. “The pride comes from where we’ve been and everything we’ve done as a team–the highlights over the years and the memories that will last a lifetime. The optimism comes from knowing where we’re going; I know that the 73rd is equipped to handle any upcoming changes and continue to excel.”



Obtaining the rank of chief master sergeant signifies reaching the pinnacle of an enlisted Airman’s career. As the 1 percent of the 1 percent, they are expected to be exemplary leaders, mentors, and advisors, contributing to the overall success of the Air Force.

