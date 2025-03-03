Gulfport Mayor recognizes NMCB 11 Seabees for Heroism

GULFPORT, Miss. (March 4, 2025) – Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes recognized a team of Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 for heroism at Gulfport City Hall, March 4, 2025.

Starting off a city council meeting, Hewes issued a Mayoral Proclamation commending the Seabees for their actions on Feb. 6, when they came to the aid of two elderly motorists who were trapped in a partially submerged vehicle east of New Orleans.

“The residents of our great city do hereby commend and pay tribute to these true American heroes for their act of bravery,” said Hewes.

Following the proclamation, Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley issued each Seabee a Life Saving Award on behalf of the Gulfport Fire Department.

“I’ve been down that stretch of highway… it looks like alligator town,” said Kelley. “You all braved some water and saved those folks, and that’s humongous.”

The following NMCB-11 personnel were recognized: Equipment Operator 1st Class Andrew Warren, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcos Ramirez, Electronics Technician 2ndClass Tiara Mickalowski, Builder 2nd Class Thomas McLaughlin, Construction Electrician 2nd Class Ethan Edwards, Steelworker 2nd Class Zachary Jones, Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Aidan Dudley, Steelworker 3rd Class Chase Iorio, Steelworker 3rd Class John Durfee, Construction Electrician 3rd Class Jarrett Tipton, and Builder Constructionman Xavier Lucio.

NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force.

The mission of NCG 2 is to organize, man, train, maintain, and equip Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), NMCBs, the Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and the Underwater Construction Team (UCT) to provide supported commanders with expeditionary engineering forces capable of general engineering and construction, and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.

