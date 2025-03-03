ACC leadership visits Air Force’s largest Rescue Wing

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited the 355th Wing Feb. 27-28 to see how airmen incorporate ACC priorities into their daily duties.



Visiting ahead of the Heritage Flight Training Course, the ACC leaders and their spouses, Cindy Wilsbach and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, learned how airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are continuing to project unrivaled rescue and attack capabilities worldwide.



“Think about what is happening in the world right now–we have to be ready,” said Wilsbach. “Whatever you will be asked to do, you must be able to do it with high proficiency, that’s what readiness is. Readiness is the best deterrent value that we have.”



As DMAFB looks to the future, the ACC team learned about the continued development of the 11th Air Task Force and the proposed arrival of the 492 Special Operations Wing.



“Your job now is to continuously expand the ACE emblem,” said Wolfe. “The skillsets around ACE have to be continuously built. This has to be foundational to us, it has to be the way we operate and we have to be good at it.”



Wilsbach and Wolfe were briefed on how the 355th Wing develops lethal, agile, resilient airmen and the details on bed-down efforts for new personnel and assets, as well as planned infrastructure changes designed to help the base keep pace with its evolving mission.



Cindy Wilsbach and Doniel Wolfe focused on base services and programs that provide support and care to airmen and families. One key program is the Military and Family Readiness Center, where the goal is to educate, support and unite military families.



The ACC leadership team held an all-call for 400 Airmen, highlighting the base's strategic importance as the wing implements Air Force-directed mission changes to enhance warfighting capabilities.



“Risk and innovation go together, ” said Wilsbach. “I definitely want you to take risks [to innovate]. I know our adversaries are taking risks and if we don’t, they will pass us up.”

