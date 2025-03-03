Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Dean unveils season 3 of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact” Podcast

    03.05.2025

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    West Point is excited to announce the launch of the third season of its podcast, "Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact." Hosted by West Point Dean, Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, this season delves into the innovative research and pivotal discussions shaping the future of national security.

    Kicking off with “Leadership Lessons from West Point,” the show’s executive producer, Maj. Renee Sanjuan, interviews Reeves, who offers insights into the podcast's evolution, the role of storytelling and the importance of character development in leadership. Reeves shares standout moments from Season 2, previews the exciting lineup for Season 3, and discusses the critical connection between mentorship and military readiness.

    This episode offers an insider's perspective on how West Point continues to shape leaders of character for the modern battlefield. The episode is a must listen for those seeking reflective leadership insights. This episode sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.

    Sneak Peek of Season 3 Episodes:

    By Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact Podcast Production Team

    Leadership & Technology on the Battlefield with retired Gen. Scott Miller
    Connecting Sports and Academics with Coach Joe Alberici
    The Future of Technology in Warfare with Mr. Elon Musk
    US-China Competition with COL John Gregory
    Subscribe and follow the show to explore transformative ideas with leading experts.

    You can find the "Inside West Point: Ideas that Impact" podcast, as well as several other podcasts produced by West Point at https://westpointpress.com/podcasts or on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. You can also follow on Instagram (@dean.usma), Facebook (Dean of the Academic Board-West Point), Threads (@dean.usma) and X (@DeanUSMA) for updates.

