CDSE Launches First Mobile DoD Security Specialist Course Post-COVID

LINTHICUM, Md.- The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), part of the Security Training (ST) Directorate, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), delivered the DoD Security Specialist Course (SSC) Feb. 4-12 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



The 7-day course, attended by 28 students, focused on fundamental DOD security tasks and practices and incorporated industrial, information, personnel, and physical security disciplines to understand their interrelationships, related policies, programs, and procedures.



The SSC is the first mobile training iteration since pre-COVID and organizations with large numbers of personnel who need security training find value not only from a cost saving standpoint, but from a productivity standpoint as well.



“We go out and we do the training at no cost to the organization,” said Vestal Greer, chief of the DOD Security Branch at CDSE. “So that means the travel expenses, the per diem, lodging, and shipping the equipment -- all of that is handled by DCSA and CDSE.”



Students can expect the same level of education as they would at CDSE. The instructors want potential students to know CDSE has the capability to train wherever there is a need to learn.



“It gives us that opportunity to showcase what CDSE has to offer,” said Charlie Cook, curriculum manager of General Curriculum at CDSE. “We’re helping improve the workforce by providing them the things they need to know as a security specialist.”



While the course is only offered in the continental United States, there are talks to expand its reach.



"There is a possibility of conducting a future mobile course for defense security enterprise personnel assigned to service component organizations and agencies within Germany,” said Greer.



To host future SSC courses, sites are required to provide the essentials including a dedicated commercial network and a room with computers and desks. The course requires at least 30 participants with a maximum of 50.



Organizations would submit a request to their senior leadership through the Defense Security Training Council (DSTC) to schedule a mobile course at their location.



Meeting security professionals where they are allows the team to share their knowledge with those who otherwise might not have been able to take the course. By doing this, it creates a chain reaction throughout the security industry.



“There’s that ripple effect,” said Cook. “We just taught these folks, and they’re going to share that information with people in their organization. Just being able to have that kind of reach and impact across the industry is amazing.”

