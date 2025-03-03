AMC Commander’s visit highlights Mission Ready Airmen, global strategic importance

U. S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26-28, 2025, to engage with members of the Joint Base, recognize top performers and emphasize the installation’s pivotal role in global mobility and readiness.



During the visit, Lamontagne underscored AMC’s initiatives centered on developing Mission Ready Airmen, enhancing operational capabilities and strengthening relationships across the military community. He highlighted JB MDL as a critical hub for rapid worldwide maneuverability, air refueling and joint force readiness.



“The visit from Gen. Lamontagne and Chief Master Sgt. Newman focused on the pivotal role Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst plays in delivering global mobility and readiness,” said Col. Anthony Smith, JB MDL commander and 87th Air Base Wing commander. “It’s an honor to showcase the dedication of our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Guardians who make our mission possible.”



A cornerstone of Lamontagne’s visit was his focus on Airmen and their development. He emphasized the significance of accountability, leadership empowerment and resilience in maintaining a mission-ready force. Lamontagne highlighted the need for Airmen to uphold the highest standards while fostering a culture of teamwork and mutual support.



"The Airmen here are essential to our nation's ability to project power, sustain operations and respond to emerging threats anywhere in the world," Lamontagne said. "Their dedication and expertise are what make this installation a critical force multiplier for our military."



Lamontagne recognized several star performers throughout his visit, thanking them for their dedication and excellence. These acknowledgments emphasized AMC’s commitment to developing Airmen who are not only technically proficient but also innovative leaders prepared to adapt to emerging challenges.



While visiting, Lamontagne toured the 305th Air Mobility Wing Innovation Lab to discuss ongoing measures, including continuous process improvement initiatives and the community outreach program. These efforts aim to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, encouraging all members from the joint base to develop solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency.



By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adapting to emerging threats, AMC is committed to ensuring the Air Force remains a modern, agile and combat-ready force. Lamontagne’s discussions at the Innovation Lab focused on empowering Airmen to think creatively and embrace new approaches to overcome challenges.



“We are incredibly proud of our team of warfighters working alongside our joint, coalition, and total force partners as well as our mission partners,” said Col. Kathleen Hasson, the 305th AMW Commander. “This visit provides the opportunity to highlight the commitment and determination of all members of this team to ensure we are mission ready tonight.”



A central theme throughout the visit was JB MDL’s strategic importance to AMC’s mission of guaranteeing the nuclear mission, mitigating threats and integrating command and control. The installation supports rapid global mobility, air refueling and joint force operations enabling warfighters to project power through global reach and agile maneuver in preparation for Great Power Competition.



In addition, JB MDL’s key role in supporting AMC’s mission to strengthen the tanker fleet and operational capabilities was underlined. The joint base’s air refueling missions are essential to sustaining global operations, ensuring U.S. and allied forces remain sharp and responsive in a dynamic security environment.



The importance of relationships within the military community and beyond was another focus for Lamontagne. He visited the Military and Family Readiness Center and recognized the dedication and sacrifices of service members and their families.



Lamontagne acknowledged the surrounding community’s unwavering support for JB MDL, bringing attention to the significance of maintaining strong civic partnerships. The joint base’s unique position as the only tri-service installation in the Department of Defense makes collaboration between military branches and community stakeholders essential to its success.



During his tour, Lamontagne reinforced AMC’s commitment to its Air Force and Combatant Command priorities. He highlighted the command’s dedication to building strong combat and air base wings, investing in future capabilities and supporting its teammates across the joint force.



“It was an honor to have Gen. Lamontagne, CMSgt Newman and the AMC leadership team tour JB MDL, and it was phenomenal that so many of our Total Force Airmen had the opportunity to engage with our AMC leadership,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander. “We take great pride in showcasing how the many elements of JB MDL help our warfighters become more lethal and agile. Senior leader visits like this demonstrate how we train and fight as one team. The environment in which we operate is dynamic and changing rapidly, and Gen. Lamontagne’s words are a reminder that together there is no challenge this team of Airmen can’t overcome.”



His visit served as a reminder of JB MDL’s critical importance to AMC operations and the broader defense mission. By focusing on innovation, collaboration and excellence, the joint base and its personnel remain at the forefront of delivering rapid global mobility and ensuring the U.S. Air Force is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.



The strength of the base is found in the service members and families who dedicate themselves to their missions each day," Lamontagne said. "Their professionalism, resilience and unwavering commitment ensure we remain ready to deliver rapid global mobility and defend our nations. To all who serve here--whether in uniform, in support roles or within the local community--know that your contributions are invaluable and your sacrifices do not go unnoticed."

