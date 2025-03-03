Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary commanders, Lion Squadron members welcomed to RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall welcomed honorary commanders and Lion Squadron members for an event aimed to encourage an exchange of ideas, experiences and friendship between local community leaders, U.S. Air Force commanders and Airmen at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2025. The guests had a tour of the fire department, air traffic control tower and watched a military working dog display.

    The purpose of the Honorary Commanders’ Program is to increase the bond between local civic leaders and the U.S. Air Force, through the engagement, education and empowerment of local, regional and national level community leaders to be advocates for the U.S. Air Force. The Lion Squadron, which honors certain key supporters with a lifetime membership, is an extension of the base’s Honorary Commander Program.

