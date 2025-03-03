Honorary commanders, Lion Squadron members welcomed to RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Team Mildenhall honorary commanders check out the view from the top of the air traffic...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Team Mildenhall honorary commanders check out the view from the top of the air traffic control tower during an engagement event at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2025. The event aimed to encourage an exchange of ideas, experiences and friendship between local community leaders, U.S. Air Force commanders and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Team Mildenhall welcomed honorary commanders and Lion Squadron members for an event aimed to encourage an exchange of ideas, experiences and friendship between local community leaders, U.S. Air Force commanders and Airmen at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2025. The guests had a tour of the fire department, air traffic control tower and watched a military working dog display.



The purpose of the Honorary Commanders’ Program is to increase the bond between local civic leaders and the U.S. Air Force, through the engagement, education and empowerment of local, regional and national level community leaders to be advocates for the U.S. Air Force. The Lion Squadron, which honors certain key supporters with a lifetime membership, is an extension of the base’s Honorary Commander Program.