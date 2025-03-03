10th AAMDC hosts European integrated air and missile defense symposium in Germany

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – Military leaders and air defense experts from more than 15 NATO countries and partner nations, as well as representatives from U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE), U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), and Allied Air Command (AIRCOM), gathered in southern Germany from Feb. 19-21 for the European Integrated Air and Missile Defense (EIAMD) Symposium, hosted by 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.



“As we face increasingly complex security challenges, the need for collaboration and innovation in our defense strategies has never been more critical,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC.



The symposium went beyond just discussions; it served as a critical forum for Allies and partner nations to discuss air and missile defense integration, emerging threats, and strategies to strengthen multinational interoperability in defense of Europe. With the evolving security landscape—particularly the increased use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic threats—leaders emphasized the necessity of a cohesive and layered integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) network that ensures rapid and coordinated responses.



“This symposium is about more than just sharing ideas—it’s about strengthening partnerships and ensuring we are ready to meet current and future challenges together,” said United Kingdom Maj. Benjamin Johnston, 10th AAMDC G5 strategy officer. “Integrated air and missile defense is a shared responsibility, and our ability to operate as a single, unified force is critical to maintaining deterrence and stability in Europe.”



"Enhancing NATO’s Air Defense Framework"



Throughout the three-day event, discussions focused on operational challenges, capability gaps, and ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering NATO’s IAMD framework. Senior leaders and subject-matter experts delivered briefings on a range of air defense topics designed to take a hard look at the challenges faced today.



A key theme of the symposium was the importance of real-time data sharing and air defense systems that allow Allies to coordinate their responses seamlessly. With a growing array of aerial threats—from ballistic missiles and drones to next-generation hypersonic weapons—attendees emphasized the need for faster decision-making processes and improved command and control structures.



“NATO’s success in air and missile defense depends on our ability to synchronize efforts across national boundaries,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John O’Connor, 10th AAMDC G5 sergeant major. “We cannot afford to operate in silos. Our adversaries are adapting and changing, and so should we.”



"Lessons from the Battlefield"



The symposium also provided an opportunity to analyze lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. These discussions highlighted the evolving nature of air defense, where adversaries are leveraging new tactics and procedures to challenge air defense systems.



“The key factor is flexibility and fast reaction,” said Johnston. “We have to move fast and think outside the box to create a sense of urgency to address the tactics, techniques, and procedures we are seeing from Russia.”



One of the most pressing challenges discussed was countering mass drone and missile attacks designed to overwhelm traditional air defense systems. Some of the solutions discussed included the use of acoustic sensors, artificial intelligence-driven threat analysis, and mobile fire teams to provide a comprehensive defense posture.



"Strengthening Allied Cooperation"



As the U.S. Army’s lead IAMD organization in Europe, 10th AAMDC plays a vital role in coordinating, integrating, and strengthening air and missile defense capabilities for the U.S. Army. The symposium reinforced the command’s commitment to working closely with NATO Allies and partners to increase technical and tactical interoperability while also building on the personal and professional relationships that serve as the foundation of collective air defense.



“We need to know each other before we need each other. The relationships built in forums like this are just as important as the technology and tactics we discuss,” said U.S. Army Col. Ro Clemente. “Technical interoperability is important, but the personal and human connections we build will ultimately help us win and overcome the challenges we face today and in the future.”



With NATO’s focus on integrated deterrence and collective defense, symposium attendees agreed that continued collaboration and investment in air and missile defense are critical to maintaining security in Europe.

As air and missile threats evolve, the United States remains committed to working alongside NATO Allies and partners to strengthen our ability to deter threats, develop an integrated air and missile defense, and ensure the security of U.S. forces and our European Allies.

