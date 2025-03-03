Your feedback matters: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Housing Office launches Tenant Satisfaction Survey

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The U.S. Army launched the annual housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey on March 3, aiming to gather important feedback from residents living in government-owned, privatized and government-leased housing. Tenants have until May 1 to submit their inputs.



The survey helps housing management teams pinpoint areas for improvement to provide Soldiers and their families quality homes that enhance their quality of life.



For U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, the feedback shapes future housing projects and services provided to 650 Baumholder Military Community residents on Smith Barracks and Wetzel Kaserne.



Over the next few years, the Army is set to invest over $750 million in renovation and construction projects on Wetzel Kaserne and Smith Barracks in Baumholder.



Manuela Battaglia, the on-post housing supervisor for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, said improvements based on previous survey feedback are already underway in Baumholder.



“We have been working on a few construction projects to improve our housing areas, to include increased townhouses availability and improved stairwell apartments,” she said. “We've also implemented upgrades like rolling shutters (rolladens), balcony additions, and road and sidewalk improvements.”



Battaglia said she and her team will reach out directly to residents through personal phone calls to help encourage wide participation.



“We strongly encourage all Army families, including those in Unaccompanied Housing (UH), to participate in this year's housing survey,” Battaglia said. “Your feedback is crucial for shaping future improvements.”



The survey has been tailored for relevance to both government-owned housing residents and, for the first time, those living in UH, she added.



Lt. Gen. David Wilson, Deputy Chief of Staff for G-9, emphasized the survey’s importance.



"As we learned from last year’s survey, investing in housing improvements that provide safe, secure, quality housing is important for our Soldiers and their families,” he said. “This survey is an important tool for the Army to understand their needs to provide the best housing possible and enable our focus on warfighting.”



CEL & Associates, Inc., an independent third-party firm, is conducting the survey using standardized questions developed by the Department of Defense for all military branches.



Baumholder housing tenants who did not receive the survey notice email from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com should contact their local garrison housing office via email at usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.id-europe.list.usag-rp-housing-division@army.mil or call DSN 531-2978 (0611-143-531-2978).



Participation in the annual survey is voluntary and confidential, with no personally identifiable information shared with the Department of Defense. There will be no retaliation for feedback or comments.



