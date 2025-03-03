U.S. Army Soldiers Engage in Cultural Exchange and Education During Cobra Gold 25

Photo By Sgt. Isaac Copeland | U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Jaryd Robinson assigned to the 308th Psychological...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Isaac Copeland | U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Jaryd Robinson assigned to the 308th Psychological Operations Company engages with local students during an English language class as part of a community outreach event at an Engineering Civic Action Project site 4 Feb. 26, 2025, Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi province, Thailand, during Cobra Gold 25. These engagements foster relationships between U.S. and Thai communities while enhancing cultural understanding. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isaac Copeland) see less | View Image Page

BAN CHAN KHREM, Thailand – U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 308th Psychological Operations Company are working with Royal Thai Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Engineers at Engineering Civic Action Project site 4, concluding March 6th in Ban Chan Khrem as part of Cobra Gold. The U.S. Marines, who support the engineering project, primarily focus on constructing new infrastructure.



Meanwhile, the Army Reserve soldiers engage with the local community through language exchanges, shared meals, and sports. These engagements help strengthen partnerships, enhance interoperability, and reinforce the U.S. military’s long-term commitment to the region.



Staff Sgt. Jaryd Robinson, a team leader with the 308th Psychological Operations Company, described the impact of these interactions.



“The events at our ENCAP site have shown contributions to the commitment in the region, dedication, and building interoperability—not only with partner forces working on the site but also with the local community,” Robinson said.



One key way soldiers have connected with the local population is through English language exchanges with students. These sessions allow students to practice their language skills while allowing soldiers to learn more about Thai customs and culture.



“We get to interact with students and teach them words they may not know while also learning about their culture,” Robinson said.



Sgt. Kellen Russell, also with the 308th Psychological Operations Company, highlighted the significance of these exchanges.



“My most meaningful experience with the local community was getting to teach English exchange lessons with the school kids at the local schools. This opportunity was a new experience for us and showed the community that we were invested in more than just providing a new building and truly cared about our relationships with the different schools and communities,” Russell said.



Soldiers and Marines have participated in weekly soccer matches with Thai engineers, local workers, and students outside the classroom. Robinson described these informal games as a way to build camaraderie beyond language barriers.



“Every Wednesday after hours, the soldiers go and play soccer against the local workers and engineers,” Robinson said.



The Army Reserve soldiers have also been invited to community meals, providing them with another opportunity to engage with residents in a more personal setting.



“The community has come together several times to have lunches for the engineers and us at the ENCAP site,” Robinson said. “It gives us opportunities to share stories, learn from each other, and build a stronger bond.”



Despite the success of these exchanges, language barriers have occasionally presented challenges. Soldiers have adapted by using interpreters, translation apps, and other creative communication methods.



“There are times where we just do not know how to explain something,” Robinson said. “We have worked it out in most ways, but sometimes it just takes a little longer to get there.”



These experiences provide invaluable training for Army Reserve soldiers, preparing them for future missions. Robinson emphasized that working in multinational environments helps soldiers develop the skills to operate in diverse regions.



“Participating in this gives us a chance to practice skills we do not always use back home, like working with interpreters and adapting to cultural differences,” Robinson said. “At first, it was challenging, but now it is second nature. Without this rotation, I would not have had the chance to refine these skills.”



Reservists bring a unique perspective to Cobra Gold 25, blending military training with civilian experience.



“We have a ‘best of both worlds’ aspect to our job,” Robinson said. “As reservists, we bring skills from our civilian lives that help in missions like these—whether it is communication, problem-solving, or simply interacting with different communities.”



While Army Reserve soldiers focus on civil-military engagement, Marines are constructing the new school building, which will serve as classroom space, administrative offices, and a venue for cultural and community events long after Cobra Gold 25 concludes.



Robinson emphasized that Cobra Gold reflects the U.S. Army’s long-standing commitment to working with regional partners as the exercise continues.



“This is the 44th iteration of Cobra Gold, and it shows the long-term commitment and dedication to working together,” Robinson said. “It is about strengthening our partnerships, building communities, and ensuring we can operate effectively as a team in any situation.”