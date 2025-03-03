386th EMDS Psychological Readiness Team empowers Airmen with mental health tools

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's psychological readiness team plays a crucial role in maintaining Airmen’s mental health, resilience, and mission readiness.



The four-member team empowers service members to stay mentally prepared for high operations tempo environments.



“Our goal is to provide combat operation stress control education, training on stress management techniques, resilience-building strategies, and brief counseling to help Airmen stay mission-ready,” said Maj. John White, 386th EMDS mental health clinic officer in charge.



One unique aspect of the psychological readiness team’s mission in a deployed theater is to equip Airmen with tools to reconnect with family and loved ones during the redeployment phase of contingency operations.



“We focus on warfighter sustainment while in the AOR,” said Tech Sgt. Martha MooreTerry, 386th EMDS NCO in charge and mental health technician. “Members come here mentally ready, and we want to ensure they are aware of their mental health resources while deployed.”



One of the key initiatives supporting this mission is a course often referred to as the R3 course, which stands for redeployment, reunion, and reintegration. It strives to address the emotional and psychological challenges Airmen face when transitioning back to home life after deployment.



The psychological readiness team ensures that warfighters have the tools necessary to remain psychologically ready and mission-effective, regardless of the challenges they face.



By proactively addressing mental health and reintegration challenges, the psychological readiness team enhances the well-being and operational readiness of Airmen, ensuring they remain resilient and prepared wherever duty calls.

