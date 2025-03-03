Mastering the Skies: First Army Advances Counter-UAS Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Soldiers from 2-130th Infantry Regiment hone their skills in counter UAS (Unmanned...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Soldiers from 2-130th Infantry Regiment hone their skills in counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) training at McGregor Range, N.M. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and tactical expertise, they stay ahead of emerging threats to ensure war fighting success and national security. By partnering with the 157th Infantry Brigade, the 2-130th Inf. Regt. Soldiers have been preparing for this Collective Training Event for several months and they are finally putting their skills to the ultimate test before they proceed forward to their deployment in the Middle East. Along with Counter-UAS training, the Soldiers are also conducting Quick Response Forces techniques, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and convoy operations. Excellent teamwork coming from First Army Division East, Division West and The Illinois National Guard. see less | View Image Page

MCGREGOR RANGE, New Mexico – Unmanned aerial system attacks are on the rise around the globe, and First Army has set its sights on the target – Soldier readiness. The 5th Armored Brigade continued to advance their counter-unmanned aerial systems program at mobilization force generation installation Fort Bliss during Illinois Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, culminating training exercise Feb. 22-March 5.



Col. Douglas F. Serie, commander of the 5th Armored Brigade, emphasized the brigade’s commitment to enhancing C-UAS training for deploying units.



"The 5th AR Brigade continues to develop and provide comprehensive C-UAS training, featuring dynamic threat scenarios, multiple training iterations, and live-fire exercises," he stated. "These pre-deployment exercises instill confidence in mobilized Soldiers, ensuring they are proficient in their systems, tactics, and procedures essential for combat readiness."



Soldiers with the 2-130th Infantry Regiment learned the foundation of Base Defense Operation Centers and the Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System, to put their knowledge of systems and processes to the test during a Mission Readiness Exercise, culminating in a week-long live-fire engagement to prepare crews for the assumption of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve force protection mission at their various outstations in Iraq and Syria in Spring 2025.



"We provide training for the M-LIDs, a dual vehicle solution that provides four different kinetic weapon systems, radar acquisition, and electromagnetic warfare capabilities, which allows Soldiers to perform air defense support," said Brandon C. Haines, M-LIDS Training and Operations Integrator, PM C-UAS (Astrion). "The drone acquisition comes in, crew cross-coordinates, and then they put fire on target. Training normally includes an academic portion, a hands-on portion, and ultimately, the live-fire exercise. They do emplacement drills, weapons acquisition, drone acquisition, and then put it all together to be one cohesive crew before they move into theater."



Observer Controller/Trainers with 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment relay theater-specific lessons learned best practices, successful counter-UAS integration techniques, and quick action drills to better equip 2-130th Inf. Regt.'s transition into the CJTF-OIR region.



"Through our rotations to theater, bringing back lessons learned from units that have come back from theater, and conducting after-action reviews with them, we understood that individual proficiency on C-UAS capabilities didn't help Soldiers understand how it came together when they worked as a crew," said Lt. Col. Jerome E. Hilliard, 3-362nd Inf. Regt. commander. "We went from computer-based training to more realistic, hands-on training so that force protection crews work collectively to understand how their piece of the pie comes together in C-UAS processes. We use live equipment, radars, C-UAS systems, and drones swarming together, allowing crews to realize first-hand the impact of identifying the threat, mitigating those risks, or not identifying them and realizing the detrimental effect on the unit. We allow the rotational training unit to see and experience things that they may or may not experience downrange but in a controlled environment."



Upon notice of deployment orders, Soldiers with 2-130th Inf. Regt. worked with their partner OC/Ts of 1st Battalion, 335th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, Division East, out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in preparation for their CTE at MFGI Fort Bliss.



"At Camp Atterbury, we provided classroom-based C-UAS training to help us understand the threat, capabilities, and technology," said Staff Sgt. Joseph Watkins, infantry maneuver OC/T with 1-335th Inf. Regt. "What's beneficial about the training we're doing here is our ability to put into practice and build upon what we've learned this past year. We get to see not only what the drones can do but what they look like, how they operate, and how effective our equipment can be in real time because you can't get that in the classroom. We get to bridge the gap between doctrine and theater-specific counter-UAS operating procedures."



First Army leverages the knowledge of diverse experts to provide a collective learning experience.



"We train on the latest in C-UAS capabilities, such as the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control and Correlated Defense System of Systems Simulation hands-on training, allowing instructors to test the student's ability to recognize enemy and friendly assets and actively engage,” said Haines. "We applied classroom instruction to theater-specific scenarios that replicate air attacks, emulating current enemy tactics, techniques, and procedures to allow for battle drill rehearsals and refinement of processes."



The 2-130th Inf. Regt. force protection crews participated in an M-LIDS live-fire exercise to instill confidence in kinetic systems' capability of shooting down UAS attacks.



"My favorite part of the training was seeing the role MLIDS play in base defense, scanning for unmanned aerial systems, communication with the Base Defense Operations Center, and seeing how all the pieces fit together when providing security," said Spc. Jack Gregory, an infantryman with Alpha Company, 2-130th Inf. Regt. "One of the biggest worries between me and my fellow Soldiers nowadays is drone warfare, as it's become prevalent in the area that we're deploying to. Especially on social media, many of my fellow Soldiers have seen attacks, and this training provides a morale boost, knowing that we can defend ourselves against this emerging threat."



First Army offers adaptable training to enhance war-fighting capabilities that are not always readily available to all components. Serie highlighted the importance of integrated training among all components of the force to address emerging threats in the CJTF-OIR region.



"Our National Guard and Reserve partners operate under different constraints than their Active-Duty counterparts, making joint training essential to counter evolving drone threats," he stated. "Achieving readiness and lethality in combat requires partnership, trust, and realistic training across both Active and Reserve components to ensure we can fight effectively, side by side. Our goal is to continuously refine and sustain the most effective C-UAS training strategies."



After countless repetitions and sets leading and developing their crews throughout the training, the RTU moves onto their next step.



“As we conclude our culminating training event, it’s evident that the skills honed here are indispensable,” said Lt. Col. Edward Worman, 2-130th Inf. Regt. commander. “Recent drone attacks underscore the critical need for this training. By mastering counter-drone techniques, we not only protect ourselves, but also ensure readiness for future threats. Together, we mitigate risks and safeguard our service members’ safety and mission success."