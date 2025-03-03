Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Senior Airman Dionna Washington, a Materiel Manager from the 181st Intelligence Wing...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Roland Sturm | Senior Airman Dionna Washington, a Materiel Manager from the 181st Intelligence Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, was among the 40 members from Taskforce Indiana recognized for their support of Operation Lone Star during a welcome home ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Ind., March 3, 2025. Taskforce Indiana was established with the mission of assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety in operations protecting the Texas-Mexico border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. L. Roland Sturm) see less | View Image Page

Leadership, Family Welcome Home Taskforce Indiana Airmen and Soldiers



Air Force Senior Airman Dionna Washington was one of three Airmen among the 40 service members being recognized for their support of Operation Lone Star during a welcome home ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana on March 3, 2025.



Taskforce Indiana was established with the mission of assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety in operations protecting the Texas-Mexico border.



Washington, a Materiel Manager from the 181st Intelligence Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron was stationed in El Paso, Texas while assigned to the taskforce.



“My role was guarding the border activity and informing immigrants the proper way of entering,” said Washington.



“I’m very proud of Senior Airman Washington,” said Air Force Col. Christopher Brownell, the 181st Intelligence Wing Mission Support Group Commander. “She volunteered to execute an incredibly difficult mission, remaining [for an additional two months] with the Indiana National Guard. This speaks volumes to her professionalism and adaptability.”



Washington, who originally committed to serve ten months, volunteered to extend her service for an additional two months, serving the mission for a total of 12 months.



Brownell commended Washington on her efforts and sacrifice in the last year for going above and beyond, exceeding expectations, to include learning and understanding Army procedures and operations.



“Being able to shake her hand and tell her ‘thank you’ at the redeployment ceremony was an honor,” said Brownell, who attended the ceremony to welcome Taskforce Indiana home.



In addition to Washington, Air Force Staff Sergeant Avery Veazey, an Aviation Resource Management Specialist from the 122nd Operations and Support Squadron, Air Force Senior Airman Jose Loredo Garcia, an Administrations Airman from the 122nd Maintenance Group, and 37 soldiers from across the Indiana Army National Guard were welcomed home by their leadership, friends and family.