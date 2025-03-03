154th Mission Support Group ‘Readiness Rodeo’ Enhances Warfighting Skills

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Cabuco | An exercise cadre monitors Airmen protecting an injured member during a field training...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Cabuco | An exercise cadre monitors Airmen protecting an injured member during a field training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on February 2, 2025. The exercise not only tested the Airmen's tactical abilities but also emphasized the importance of mental resilience and quick decision-making under pressure. These exercises are critical for maintaining the operational excellence and readiness of the 154th Mission Support Group, ensuring that they remain prepared for any eventuality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Cabuco) see less | View Image Page

In an effort to enhance war fighting skills and readiness, the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Mission Support Group conducted a comprehensive training exercise over their February 1-2 Drill Weekend at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Base X Training Area.



This two-day event aimed to reinforce tasks learned from Readiness Airman Training and apply Agile Combat Employment competencies, strengthening their ability to practice skills that lie beyond their designated career field.



The initial day of training encompassed critical topics such as base defense, incident reporting, accountability checks, tactical combat casualty care, communications and explosive ordnance hazards. Participants received instruction on comprehensive Airman fitness, including family readiness and psychological health, and applied it in field training the next day.



"The primary goal of this training is to develop and enhance Airmen's warfighting skills,” said Col. Glen Hayase, commander of the 154th MSG. “Our approach is to offer Airmen from across the group an opportunity to learn and practice essential survival and operational skills in an expeditionary environment. Additionally, we aimed to train for and validate several mission-essential tasks for multiple units, which we accomplished. I am proud of the Airmen who participated, undertook new roles, and stepped out of their comfort zones. I am also very grateful to the team who planned and led the event."



At daybreak, boots stepped onto the designated training area, where the hot, humid, and flat terrain posed unique challenges. The main objective was to deploy to an undisclosed location, secure an operational base, and prepare for the arrival of fighter aircraft and USAF personnel. This included securing the perimeter first, then simulating the establishment of a functional airfield, and ensuring infrastructure was in place to support sustained operations.



Personnel were tasked with securing the base, defending it from opposition forces, and setting up operations for follow-on forces. The exercise included simulated threats, such as ground assaults and air attacks, to test the participants' readiness and response capabilities.

The service members incorporated a ‘Hub and Spoke’ deployment construct, allowing Airmen to practice securing and operating from a central location while supporting dispersed operational sites.

Participants were challenged to quickly don protective equipment as they navigated simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, reinforcing their ability to operate in contaminated environments. The training emphasized the importance of communication, teamwork and preparedness for rapid forward deployment to bare bases. By adhering to the provisions outlined in the operational order, the Group enhanced its capability to deploy swiftly and decisively in support of national objectives.



Chief Master Sgt. Sean Johnson, senior enlisted leader of the 154th MSG, highlighted the importance of adapting to evolving mission requirements. He noted that the training reinforced critical readiness skills and prepared Airmen for future exercises, where they will tackle new mission-essential tasks and enhance command and control, accountability, and control center operations. The next Rodeo is expected to introduce additional challenges, further strengthening the group's operational capabilities.

The exercise concluded with an after-action brief and feedback session, allowing participants to reflect on their performance and identify areas for improvement.



Lt. Col. Jesse Park, deputy commander of the 154th MSG, highlighted the challenges and learning opportunities posed by the training scenarios. "The scenarios are designed to be challenging to facilitate learning. Overall, the participants maintained a positive attitude and utilized teamwork to achieve exercise objectives. Moving forward, we will explore ways to enhance the curriculum and provide Airmen consistent opportunities to develop proficiency in 12 [fundamental] Ready Training Areas," Park explained.



The exercise's success stemmed from the strong commitment and skilled coordination of the planning and execution teams, with vital contributions from the Security Forces Squadron, Logistic Readiness Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Communication Squadron, and Civil Engineering Squadron. In one weekend, Airmen completed extensive training—securing and defending a base under simulated threats while executing critical tasks—greatly enhancing wartime readiness for rapidly establishing and sustaining airfield operations as needed.