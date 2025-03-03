Showdown on Thunder Mountain: The 2025 311th ESC Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition

Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | the 304th Sustainment Brigade wins the Best Squad during the 311th Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | the 304th Sustainment Brigade wins the Best Squad during the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's (ESC) Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, February 7-13, 2025. This prestigious event brought together elite soldiers from across the Army Reserve, who competed in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges to determine the Best Warrior and Best Squad. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Arizona – From February 7-13, 2025, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) hosted the Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. This prestigious event brought together elite soldiers from across the Army Reserve, who competed in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges to determine the Best Warrior and Best Squad.



Fort Huachuca’s harsh desert environment, extreme temperatures, and rugged terrain provided a realistic backdrop for the competition. The base’s variety of training facilities, including obstacle courses and tactical areas, simulated real-world conditions, adding to the challenge and enhancing the training experience. The return to this location allowed competitors to once again face the unique challenges of the terrain and environment.



Designed to test endurance, leadership, tactical knowledge, and physical fitness, the competition pushes participants to their limits. It provides soldiers the opportunity to showcase their abilities in a variety of challenging scenarios, highlighting the skills necessary for success in today’s complex military environment. For many, this competition is a critical stepping stone in their military careers.



The 2025 competition marked an important milestone for the 311th ESC with Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins stepping into her new role as Command Sergeant Major. Her leadership emphasized physical endurance, mental resilience, leadership, and soldier development. "This competition is about pushing our soldiers to their limits, both physically and mentally. It’s about developing the leaders of tomorrow who can thrive in any situation," said Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins. Her guidance and hands-on involvement played a key role in ensuring the competition ran smoothly, motivating soldiers to push beyond their limits.



A standout feature of the 2025 competition was the return of last year’s winners, who took on the role of cadre. Their involvement as mentors added an invaluable layer of inspiration and guidance for the competitors. By sharing their experiences and insights, they emphasized the importance of mentorship, leadership, and resilience in the face of challenges.



Sgt. 1st Class Charles Lowe, who played a key supporting role in last year’s competition, stepped into the role of Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) in 2025. His extensive experience and organizational skills were pivotal in the success of the competition. “I’ve seen firsthand how important this competition is for soldier development,” said Sgt. 1st Class Lowe. “I’m honored to be in this role and help ensure everything runs smoothly. We’re pushing these soldiers to grow, to be leaders, and to perform at their highest level.” Sgt. 1st Class Lowe coordinated logistics and ensured smooth operations, maintaining high standards.



In addition to the challenging events of the competition, soldiers were tested in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB), hosted by German partners and liaisons, 1st Sgt. Christoph Nuglisch and Lt. Col. Lutz Baron Von Derpahlen. This added task was a significant challenge, testing competitors' physical abilities and proficiency in a foreign military standard. The GAFPB events added a new layer of complexity, allowing soldiers to experience and demonstrate their physical capabilities in a multi-national context.



“It’s an honor for us to be a part of this competition,” said 1st Sgt. Nuglisch. “The GAFPB is a great opportunity for soldiers to push their limits and experience another standard of excellence. We’re proud to work alongside our American counterparts in this competition and showcase the bonds between our nations.”



The competition included various challenges such as land navigation, a 12km ruck march, weapons qualification, ACFT, pugil stick combat, 9 Line MEDEVAC, paintball, COMMO checks, the gas chamber, and new training events, including a knowledge board. Each event tested physical endurance, leadership, technical proficiency, and problem-solving skills.



The 2025 competition recognized top performers: Pvt. 1st Class Rynoso as Best Junior Soldier, Sgt. Perez as Best Junior Noncommissioned Officer, and 1st Lt. Bryan as Best Junior Officer. The coveted Best Squad title was awarded to the 304th Sustainment Brigade (SBDE), who excelled in teamwork, coordination, and performance under pressure, showcasing a united front and solid execution of their training.



At the conclusion of the competition, the top performers were celebrated for their achievements. These awards serve not only to recognize individual and squad excellence but also to inspire others within the Army Reserve to reach for similar accomplishments in their careers.



“The competition highlights the warrior spirit of the 311th ESC, and I couldn’t be more proud of the soldiers who gave it their all,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins in conclusion. “This event is about pushing our limits and proving to ourselves and others that we can overcome any obstacle. The top performers here are ready to take on the next challenge, and I’m confident they will continue to inspire and lead others as they move forward in their careers.”



The winners will now move on to represent the 311th ESC at the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition in April. This next level of competition offers them another opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for even higher honors, continuing their pursuit of excellence.