Photo Essay: Images of 2025 ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | ROTC cadets with an Army ROTC unit participate in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

ROTC cadets participated in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



There were 54 teams competing in the challenge from universities and colleges all over the United States.



At Fort McCoy, cadets faced a variety of challenges during the competition.



The cadets then did a 12-mile ruck in La Crosse, Wis., on the second day of their competition.



Final Results included West Point taking first, Wheaton College earning second, and the University Wisconsin-Madison taking third.



Fort McCoy regularly supports training efforts with U.S. Army Cadet Command.



The next Northern Warfare Challenge is tentatively planned for February 2026.



Learn more about Army ROTC by visiting https://armyrotc.army.mil. Learn more about the ROTC battalion at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse by visiting their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/eaglebattalionarmyrotc.



