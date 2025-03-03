Iowa Airman of the Year Haley Onken balances Service & Goals

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Morgan Meisheid, Veterinary Professor at Iowa State University (left),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Morgan Meisheid, Veterinary Professor at Iowa State University (left), congratulates Staff Sgt. Haley Onken (right) on campus in Ames, Iowa, August 23, 2024. Onken received her white coat from Dr. Meisheid in the ceremony. (Photo Courtesy) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Haley Onken, a member of the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, was named the 2024 Airman of the Year for the state of Iowa. Her journey to this achievement highlights her dedication to service, her family’s military legacy, and her aspirations beyond the uniform.



Onken’s path to the Air National Guard was influenced by her family.



“My uncle served here full-time for as long as I can remember. Then his daughter was here, so I had some connections, and they helped convince me” said Onken. “In high school I never thought I'd be in the military.”



This strong familial military tradition led her to enlist as a high school senior and even convinced her younger brother to follow in her footsteps.

The additional draw of educational benefits was an important factor when considering her future.



“I just was dead set on being a veterinarian” stated Onken. “I needed something to help me pay for pursuing veterinary studies at Iowa State University.” She found the benefits of service were not only tuition assistance, but much more.



In her time at the 132d, Onken has found a sense of community and purpose within the Wing. Currently working in material management, Onken assists with customer support, document control and has gained experience with various operational areas, including equipment management, particularly with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense gear.



“She is almost the perfect example of exactly what it is to be the ideal Airman,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Overton, 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron material management superintendent. “She is well rounded-willing to learn, help and develop others.”



Overton also said Onken values the camaraderie of her unit and credits the unit for teaching her excellence in customer support, leadership, and adaptability—skills she applies both in uniform and as a veterinary student.



Onken’s proudest military accomplishment is earning the 2024 Airman of the Year award for the state of Iowa. She also takes pride in her growth as a leader, currently transitioning from being mentored to mentoring younger airmen. While her long-term civilian goal is to become a large-animal veterinarian in her hometown, she is grateful for how the Iowa Air National Guard has shaped her professionalism and resilience.



Her story reflects not only personal achievement but also the robust impact of service—balancing military duties and professional civilian pursuits while exemplifying leadership and commitment.



“I value the camaraderie here. I love this unit. I love the people in it. I value coming here. It doesn't feel like I come to work on drill” said Onken. “I come to do my job, but we have fun doing it.”



The stage is set for Staff Sgt. Onken in both her civilian and military roles. She plans to continue her pursuit of becoming a veterinarian, and an outstanding Airman.



“Her possibilities are endless,” said Overton. “With her dedication and talent, she has boundless potential to succeed.”