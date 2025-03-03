Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Vernon's Patient Informational Minute - Virtual Health

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250228-N-TY711-9510 Sigonella, Italy (Feb. 28, 2025) Captain TaRail A. Vernon,...... read more read more

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.05.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/US Naval Hospital Sigonella

    Captain TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, had the opportunity to discuss Virtual Health options with Lt. Cmdr. Leland Comer and RN Liz Broomfield-Smith on his monthly AFN radio show, Capt. Vernon’s Patient Informational Minute. The team spoke about the convenience of telephone and video enabled virtual health appointments, where patients can have a medical appointment with their primary care physician on health care concerns that do not include diagnostic and hands on physical exams. Patients can have a medical appointment with their provider for a wide variety of topics such as medication refills. Patients can also speak with their physician about established concerns that require specialists throughout the military healthcare network to include, Naples, Bahrain, Souda Bay and Germany. The interview concluded with the team educating patients about the convenience of virtual health, how to book appointments and the coordination of specialty health care.

    U. S. Naval hospital Sigonella is one of The Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities (MTF). The staff are comprised of active duty service members, General Service (GS), contractors, and Local Nationals. It ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

    Patient Informational Minute with Lt. Cmdr. Leland Comer, RN Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith

