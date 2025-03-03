US Coast Guard captain champions intrusive leadership at premier CBRNE command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Coast Guard captain recently championed “intrusive leadership” at the premier U.S. military Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Marcus A. Canady, the Coast Guard chair and military instructor at the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, spoke at a leadership professional development course at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters, Feb. 27.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.



Charles Hughes, the deputy to the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, invited Canady to the professional development after reading his book.



An MH-65 helicopter pilot, Canady authored the 2023 book “Intrusive Leadership, How to Become THAT Leader.”



During his more than 20 years in the Coast Guard, Canady has saved hundreds of lives and seized more than $250 million of illegal narcotics.



Canady supported counter-drug and search and rescue missions in the Strait of Florida and the maritime drug traffic zone.



Canady conducted lifesaving missions during Hurricane Katrina and executed airborne use of force to disable high speed drug trafficking vessels.



He has also focused much of his time on leading, developing and mentoring future leaders.



“Leadership is an action, not a position,” said Canady, who earned his bachelor’s degree in operations research from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and earned his MBA from Syracuse University and master’s degree in national strategic studies at the National War College.



Canady emphasized the importance of growing and developing people while accomplishing the mission.



Canady also emphasized the need for leaders who regularly engage with their people.



“There is a difference between management and leadership,” said Canady. “Real leaders understand that leadership is going to put you into some uncomfortable situations.”



Canady said managers think about what their people should be doing for them while leaders think about what they should be doing for their people.



The Coast Guard captain said leadership leads to stronger units that are more capable of defending the nation.



Canady recalled a rescue mission during Hurricane Katrina where his crew saved a woman from a building where she had been stranded for two weeks since the first floor was flooded.



“I will never forget landing and having her come up to the front of the helicopter and telling us, 'thank you for saving my life,'” said Canady. “This is why I love doing what I do. This is why I love wearing this uniform. This is why I love serving this country.”

