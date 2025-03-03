South Jersey Recruiting Company Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

The South Jersey Recruiting Company held a change of command ceremony on February 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the U.S. Army Blackwood Army Reserve Center. The ceremony marked the transition of command from Capt. Gi Houng K. Pyon to Capt. Jasmyne M. Croshon.



Pyon, a native of Atlanta, has led the South Jersey Recruiting Company with distinction, overseeing recruiting operations across five stations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Sicklerville, Northfield, Vineland, and Woodbury. Under his leadership, the company successfully recruited numerous future soldiers, contributing significantly to the mission of the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion.



In his farewell address, Pyon expressed his gratitude to the team and the community. "It has been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals. The support from our community and the hard work of our recruiters have been instrumental in our success," said Pyon.



Croshon, a native of Los Angeles, now takes the helm. Croshon brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the South Jersey Recruiting Company. She is committed to continuing the company's legacy of excellence and fostering a positive environment for all personnel.



"I am excited to join the South Jersey Recruiting Company and look forward to working with this outstanding team. Together, we will continue to achieve our mission and support the Army's recruiting goals," said Croshon.



The ceremony was overseen by Lt. Col. Joe Gainey, Battalion Commander of the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion. In his remarks, Gainey praised both commanders for their dedication and leadership. "Capt. Pyon has set a high standard of excellence, and I am confident that Capt. Croshon will continue to build on this foundation. The South Jersey Recruiting Company is in capable hands," said Gainey.



As Croshon assumes command, the South Jersey Recruiting Company looks forward to continued success and growth under her leadership. The company remains committed to its mission of recruiting the best and brightest to serve in the United States Army.



The Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, headquartered at Lakehurst, N.J., is dedicated to recruiting highly qualified individuals to serve in the United States Army. Our mission is to meet the manpower needs of the Army by recruiting the best and brightest from communities across New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the surrounding area. We are committed to upholding the Army's core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. Through community engagement, educational partnerships, and unwavering support, we strive to inspire and enlist the next generation of Army leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.04.2025 14:50 Story ID: 492007 Location: BLACKWOOD, NEW JERSEY, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Jersey Recruiting Company Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony, by Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.