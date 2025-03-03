Thunder and Lightning: 125th Fighter Wing Welcomes F-35A Lightning II, strengthening national defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Air National Guard officially entered the fifth-generation fighter era with the arrival of its first F-35A Lightning II on March 4, 2025. The milestone makes the 125th Fighter Wing, known as ‘the Thunder’, the fourth Air National Guard (ANG) unit to receive the advanced fighter, marking a pivotal moment in the wing’s history and reinforcing the Air Force’s global defense strategy.



The F-35 isn’t just another jet—it’s a technological leap forward. With cutting-edge stealth, electronic warfare, and sensor fusion capabilities, the aircraft is designed to dominate in contested environments, ensuring the ANG remains an integral part of the nation’s defense posture. Its arrival in Jacksonville underscores the Department of Defense’s strategic focus on modernizing airpower to counter emerging threats.



The 125th FW’s new aircraft will bolster U.S. airpower along the southeastern coastline, a critical area for both homeland defense and global force projection. Jacksonville, home to Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, provides a prime location for joint-force integration. The introduction of the F-35 strengthens interoperability between the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, reinforcing Florida’s role as a national security hub.



As the 125th FW transitions to the F-35, the wing remains committed to its 24/7 homeland defense mission, ensuring the U.S. is protected against any potential threats. Ready to respond at a moment’s notice, the F-35 will eventually become the primary aircraft securing the southeastern U.S., further enhancing rapid-response capabilities in times of crisis.



“The F-35 is a cornerstone to our national defense,” said Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the 125th FW. “This advanced aircraft directly supports our national security objectives, keeping us poised to respond, dominate, and win in any battlespace.”



As part of the transition to the F-35, the 125th FW is upgrading infrastructure, including modernized hangars, expanded maintenance facilities, and new training simulators to support the F-35.



“The F-35 ensures the ANG remains at the forefront of national defense,” said Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard. “This aircraft embodies recapitalization and modernization, ensuring our airmen remain right, ready, and relevant to meet homeland security defense needs.”



The integration of the F-35 also ensures the 125th FW is aligned with the DoD’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy, which emphasizes rapid mobility, decentralized operations, and resilience in contested environments. With the ability to deploy quickly and operate from austere locations, the 125th FW enhances its strategic flexibility in future conflicts.



Pilots and maintainers are training with state-of-the-art simulators and mission planning systems to maximize the F-35’s capabilities.



“The F-35 is going to redefine how we operate,” Haas said. “It’s not just about fighting wars—it’s about deterring them before they ever start.”



The 125th FW will commemorate the aircraft arrival during its upcoming ‘Thunder and Lightning Launch Celebration’ at the wing this fall, providing key community leaders, retirees, and unit members and their families with an opportunity to see firsthand the future of air combat.



With the addition of the F-35 Lightning II, the 125th FW stands ready to lead the next chapter of air combat, safeguard American interests, and reinforce global stability for years to come.



“The arrival of the F-35 marks a historic and transformational moment for the Florida National Guard and the 125th FW,” Elhihi said. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of countless Airmen, past and present, as well as the unwavering support from our state and local community”.



For more information about the 125th FW, visit www.125fw.ang.af.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2025 Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:31 Story ID: 492001 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder and Lightning: 125th Fighter Wing Welcomes F-35A Lightning II, strengthening national defense, by Maj. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.