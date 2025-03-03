Society of American Military Engineers Small Business/NAVFAC Southwest Industry Forum Held in San Diego

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott addressed the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Small Business/ NAVFAC Southwest Industry Forum Feb. 24 in San Diego.



The event aides in building relationships and opportunities to support Southwest’s facilities.



The two-day event brought together industry partners to provide updates on construction projects for fiscal year 2025 and beyond. Attendees included professionals from the public and private sectors in architecture, engineering and construction with the common goal of preparing for the future needs of 19 military bases across six western states under the prevue of NAVFAC Southwest.



“NAVFAC Southwest is continuously challenging its workforce of 3,500 to seek innovation, expand communication and embrace new processes that meet the needs of projects that support national security and ensure America’s warfighters are provided top-notch facilities”, said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer.



NAVFAC Southwest leadership from across the region presented on opportunities and best practices in working with the Navy.



Over the course of the two-day forum, 10 panels provided presentations to include a large-scale program overview and a project look-ahead for the upcoming year for contract opportunities available at each installation.



The event also included a dedicated vendor area, where over 40 companies presented their unique processes, materials and expertise, allowing participants to continue relationship building.



SAME is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1920. SAME's mission is to support the United States' national security by uniting public and private sector individuals and organizations.



SAME serves nearly 30,000 members through a variety of initiatives, including conferences, workshops, networking events, publications, webinars, and member-driven programs that provide extensive opportunities for professional development, education and training.

