WBAMC’s Nurse Professional Day provides insight on modern nursing techniques

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its 2nd Annual Nurse Professional Day at the main hospital campus, Feb. 21, 2025. The event focused on providing WBAMC nurses with learning workshops, networking and empowering nurses with peer and moral support.



Additionally, the event allowed the organization in maintaining state and local requirements by providing continuing educational credits for all nursing staff.



“Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, working tirelessly and often under challenging conditions,” said MAJ Alison Patton, nurse practitioner and organizer of the event. “A dedicated day acknowledges their hard work, dedication, and invaluable contributions to our WBAMC community. This is especially crucial for nurses in the military healthcare system who face unique demands caring for service members, their families, and veterans, often in high-pressure and demanding environments.”



Some of the topics presented were medication reconciliation pitfalls, fall prevention, road rash nursing care, peer support and human trafficking.



“The human trafficking was an eye opener,” said Karina Galaviz, registered nurse at Mendoza Soldier Care Clinic. “Human trafficking is and can happen right in front of you. We must be fully trained and speak up no matter what.”



The event was also presented via virtual means, so that nurses at Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, were also able to attend.



“Although I don’t work in the hospital setting, the information provided to us still applied to us at the clinic in being vigilant in looking for human trafficking, (avoiding) falls and we also got the aftermath of injuries related to road rash after discharge,” said Alicia Ramirez, licensed vocational nurse at Mendoza Soldier Care Clinic. “Presenters were very interactive and provided more information and guidance on their subjects.”



According to Patton, Nurse Professional Day is an opportunity for enhancing expertise and strengthening the bonds of camaraderie within the WBAMC nursing community. “The key takeaway is that our nurse’s specialized skills and unwavering dedication are vital to the well-being of our service members, veterans, and their families,” said Patton.



“I want our patients to know that we as nurses are constantly learning and will continue to do our best to gather all knowledge out there to be able to provide the best care,” said Galaviz.

“We keep getting education for not only our sake but for the sake of patients and families,” said Ramirez. “At times we need to take time off the floors or clinics to refresh or learn something new to better serve (patients).”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.04.2025 12:58 Story ID: 491993 Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC’s Nurse Professional Day provides insight on modern nursing techniques, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.