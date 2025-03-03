167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight March 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Rinard is a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for March 2025.

As a crew chief, Rinard is responsible for ensuring the wing’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft are airworthy and ready for flight. He oversees the daily maintenance and flight requirements. He troubleshoots, repairs, inspects the aircraft and coordinates with maintenance specialists.

“Master Sergeant David Rinard is an exceptional dedicated crew chief on C-17 94-069 and a hard charging flying crew chief that sets the standard for excellence, said Master Sgt. Daniel Wean, a 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flight chief. “His dedication, technical expertise, and leadership always ensure mission readiness.”

Master Sgt. Rinard was instrumental to the success of the 167th’s mission generation force element deployment last summer where the unit flew 421 sorties, accumulated 783.1 flying hours, and transported 12.675 million pounds of cargo.

Hometown: Great Cacapon, WV

Job Title: Dedicated Crew Chief (DCC) on aircraft 94-0069 / Flying Crew Chief (FCC)

How long have you served in the unit? 23 ½ years

My job here is important because: We provide safe and reliable aircraft to Operations on time, every time!

Civilian job: Full time AGR

Education: Washington County Technical High School collision repair program (Graduated 1999), and a master's degree from The School of Hard Knocks (lifetime).

Hobbies: Working on home projects, watching sports, traveling, and anything outdoors.

Goals: Continue flying as an FCC and finish my CCAF degree.

I am proudest of: The day I married my wife Kimberly, and the day my son Garrett was born.

People may be surprised to know this about me: That my wife and I sponsor 2 Romanian orphans, and we got to go on a mission’s trip 2 years ago and meet them.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Participated in the evacuation of Kabul, hauled aid to Israel after the Hamas attacks, and flew hurricane relief after several storms.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: I’ve tried to live my life according to Colossians 3:23-24 “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Come in with a humble spirit, show up on time, work hard, don’t complain, and listen to others. Take lots of pictures of the trips/missions and the people you do them with. Also save a copy of all your important paperwork.

The best thing about working with my team is: I love the friendships I have made and the friendly banter we have on a daily basis. At the end of the day, I also love seeing all the hard work we accomplish when we work together.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2025 Date Posted: 03.04.2025 12:38 Story ID: 491990 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight March 2025, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.