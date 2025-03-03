167th AW defender completes U.S. Army sniper course

A 167th Airlift Wing defender completed the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Moore, Ga, Feb. 24, 2025, making history as the first member of the 167th Security Forces Squadron to graduate the rigorous program.

Staff Sgt. Ethan Wilson, a combat arms instructor for the 167th SFS, earned a seat in the course that primarily trains Soldiers in infantry, cavalry scout, ranger, or special forces positions.

Master Sgt. Cody McCarthy, the training manager for the 167th SFS, said Wilson is a high performer and knew he would be a good fit for the course due to his physical fitness and personal drive.

“This course serves as a force multiplier, training him to deliver precise, long-range fire, and gather battlefield intelligence,” McCarthy said. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge regarding advanced marksmanship skills back to the 167th SFS, allowing us to pass these skills on to junior Airmen.”

During the course, Wilson learned and was evaluated on range estimation, target detection, basic marksmanship, rapid target engagement, shooting in urban environments, moving targets, and field craft skills and camouflage techniques.

“I plan to use the marksmanship skills that I learned to improve other Airman’s shooting fundamentals at the range,” Wilson said. “I also plan to utilize my knowledge of field craft skills, ballistics, intelligence gathering, and mission planning to enhance training within the 167th Security Forces Squadron to increase effectiveness of air base defense.”

In addition to the sniper course, Wilson previously completed specialized training in cold weather operations, combat leader skills, combat arms and Phoenix Raven training which certifies him to provide aircraft security in high-threat areas around the world.

“Staff Sgt. Wilson continues to expand on the scope of what it means to be a modern Defender in today’s Air Force, where our career field focus is shifting from law enforcement to a more air base ground defense centric mission,” said Capt. Benjamin Smith, 167th Security Forces Squadron commander. “The new skillsets that Staff Sgt. Wilson earned at the Army sniper course will enhance our squadron capabilities and help prepare our squadron, as well as the rest of base populace, to be better equipped for any future conflicts.”

