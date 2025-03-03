Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright assumes command of the 167th Operations Group

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    An assumption of command ceremony for the 167th Operations Group during was held at the 167th Airlift Wing base dining facility during March’s unit training assembly, March 1, 2025.
    During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Randy Wright was promoted to the rank of Colonel before assuming command of the 167th Operations Group.
    Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th Airlift Wing commander and previous Operations Group commander, passed the guidon to Wright, symbolizing the transition of responsibility.
    “Randy has taken on a lot of key projects and challenging ones too,” said Col. Sigler while addressing the audience. “He produced great results on those projects and thats why he’s here.”
    Wright was the operations group deputy commander before assuming his new role as the 167th Operations Group commander. He began his military career in aerial port before becoming a pilot and has served in multiple roles within the operations group.
    During his speech, Wright addressed some of the challenges and changes the wing has faced in the past few years.
    “These changes seem daunting at first,” Wright explained. “But I hope to influence everyone here to remembering the keys to achieving our goals, vision and purpose: leading with a positive attitude, improving communication, and embracing change.”
    Wright went on to elaborate on how he plans to implement these concepts to deal with and succeed in the midst of recent changes in deployment schedules and foundational Air Force structure before closing his speech.
    “I am honored and blessed to have your confidence and trust to lead this premiere group of military professionals,” said Wright. “Let’s keep the bar high, just out of reach, and fear the unicorn.”

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
