USACE supports readiness through the Maintenance and Repair Army Reserve Program

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District continues to play an important role in supporting Army Reserve soldiers through its Maintenance and Repair Army Reserve program, also known as the MRAR program. This program ensures that aging facilities receive needed repairs and upgrades, extending their service life and enhancing soldier readiness.



The MRAR program, formerly known as the Full Facility Restoration program, is designed to make significant repairs to Army Reserve facilities, including Army Reserve Centers, vehicle maintenance shops, barracks and storage facilities. The work done through this program extends the life of these facilities by up to 25 years, providing safe, functional spaces that meet current design codes and mission requirements, according to the USACE team.



Currently, the Louisville District is overseeing seven technical assessments and managing 25 projects in various stages of design or construction, with most project budgets ranging between $10 million and $25 million.



“We are the execution agent for both the design and construction of the Army Reserve MRAR program,” said Sonia Jackson-Suggs, USACE Louisville District project manager. “Our role includes program management, project management, and design and construction oversight to ensure successful project execution.”



USACE and its design partners conduct thorough technical assessments in collaboration with the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD) and other stakeholders to determine which projects to take on. These assessments involve detailed inspections of the facilities to identify design and compliance deficiencies. Once the scope of work is determined, a cost estimate is developed to execute the MRAR project efficiently, according to Jackson-Suggs.



Not every Army Reserve site can receive a brand-new building, and available funding must be strategically allocated. The MRAR program helps older facilities meet modern standards through improvements such as upgraded HVAC systems, enhanced fire protection with sprinkler systems, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant accessibility features and improved layouts to support training and operational efficiency.



“Through the MRAR program, we’re able to provide the best facilities possible within the constraints of available funding,” said Ram Vuddagiri, Louisville District MRAR project engineer/architect. “These upgrades directly support soldier readiness and improve their quality of life.”



Despite its benefits, the MRAR program presents its own set of challenges like managing costs while meeting stringent design and safety requirements. Additionally, aligning stakeholder expectations and ensuring all parties understand the project scope and limitations requires continuous communication.



“Communication is key,” Jackson-Suggs said. “We work closely with stakeholders to understand their needs and constraints while delivering the best possible outcome within the project’s scope, funding and design criteria.”



Success in the MRAR program depends on collaboration among multiple key players. The Louisville District leads the program execution, working alongside the geographic USACE districts responsible for construction, the ARIMD, project officers from the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC), Readiness Divisions, Installations and individual units.



“Our team takes a mission-first attitude to ensure projects are awarded and executed efficiently, meeting the needs of Army Reserve soldiers,” Vuddagiri added.



Through dedicated teamwork, strategic planning and a commitment to improving Army Reserve facilities, the Louisville District continues to support soldiers by providing safe, modernized spaces that enhance readiness and mission success.



“We really enjoy and take pride in this program,” Jackson-Suggs said. “To walk into a failing facility and complete repairs, making it look attractive, current and code compliant – it is sincerely rewarding.”