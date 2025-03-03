WBAMC Medical Provider Conference fosters commitment to patients and mission

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, the commanding general of the US Army Medical Center of...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, the commanding general of the US Army Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was the keynote speaker at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Medical Provider’s Conference which was held Feb. 21 at the Education Service Center Region 19 Starlight Event Center in El Paso, Texas. see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the 11th Annual Medical Provider’s Conference at the Education Service Center Region 19 Starlight Event Center, Feb. 21, where WBAMC providers took the time to collaborate and share values committed to patients and staff.



The keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, the commanding general of the US Army Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, who shared personal experiences and provided the attendees with a perspective on both why they serve, both the nation and patients, and how to manage change.



“I think it’s important to realize the why we are here, and not just the why we are here at the bedside day in and day out at WBAMC but probably the bigger why, which is to support folks who go downrange and put themselves in harm’s way,” said Murray.



Murry’s presentation told the story of a patient he treated during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, who became a double amputee due to his injuries. Murry kept up with the Soldier’s care throughout the years with challenges that presented itself but overcame them as the Soldier healed and adapted to life as an amputee.



“His discussion of how our medical staff must be their best (and continually train/develop the collective team of technicians, nurses, and providers) on a patients or casualties’ worst day was paramount,” said Col. Lee C. Freeman, hospital commander.



One WBAMC orthopedic surgeon who was in attendance, Lt. Col. Joseph Lanzi, related to Murray’s presentation and felt key points were made to a very well-done discussion.



“I am retiring soon (from the military),” said Lanzi, who also provided medical support to Soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Honduras. “I will continue to practice medicine.” His advice to incoming military residents is “do the best job you can, and always be honest. Lean on your buddies and you are not in it alone.”



Other topics presented were disclosure training, awareness of the current state of military medical affairs at Ft Bliss, chronic pain management service, impaired healthcare provider program, preparing for the Joint Commission inspection this fall, and an updated understanding of proper coding.



The conference ended with many key takeaways for those in attendance, but Freeman wanted to make sure that all providers acknowledged that they are integral to the mission because medical providers can develop their staff through their leadership.



“WBAMC invests in its people,” said Freeman about the conference. “We dedicate the time to invest in them while in turn, we provide our beneficiaries with the best care possible.”