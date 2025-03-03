Checkertails execute Exercise Noble Panther 25-2

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2025. Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 helped hone Tyndall Airmen’s capabilities, testing their ability to thrive in an austere environment and guaranteeing the delivery of decisive combat airpower to combatant commanders. NP 25-2 enabled various Air Force Specialty Codes across the wing to refine their skills of enabling effective support of Air Combat Command’s mission of generating and providing combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim) see less | View Image Page

The 325th Fighter Wing tested and strengthened its capabilities to deploy and operate in an austere environment during Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 18-28, 2025.



This Agile Combat Employment exercise was the first time in recent years that Team Tyndall has achieved this level of integrated, collaborative training across all units, a contrast from previous exercises that focused solely on individual segments, such as the Mission Generation Force Element.



“I think what we saw out of the wing in this exercise was the largest muscle movement in eight years,” said Lt. Col. Erik Flippin, 325th Fighter Wing inspector general. “I think we saw on the flying side the most sorites generated in a single week, the most jets generated in a single week since the 95th Fighter Squadron stood down back in 2019. Every Airman participating in this exercise was a part of something significant. I think everyone should be able to hold their head high.”



These ACE teams are composed of multi-capable Airmen with diverse skillsets to create a force package capable of adapting to mission requirements. They provide essential support in three key areas: mission execution, command and control, and base operations.



The 325th FW dedicated week one to preparing and generating combat capabilities, then shifted focus for week two to operating in a simulated deployment scenario. The training involved more than 400 personnel, further emphasizing a level of readiness training across every facet of the wing’s mission.



“I feel like experience is the best teacher,” shared 1st Lt. Jasmine Orr, 325th FW A6, Communications director. “It’s very easy for us to sit at our desk, do Computer Based Trainings, attend briefings, but to actually get hands-on experience and see what it is actually like having to deploy is just a really good learning experience.”



Each unit, from communications and finance to maintenance, security forces and more, had specific requirements to fulfill its mission. Flippin explained that every squadron contributes to the fight, whether it's a fighter squadron employing aircraft, a fighter generation squadron preparing jets for takeoff, a logistics readiness squadron transporting equipment, or a force support squadron providing meals at a deployed location— each unit brings something to the fight.



"Doing a job every day, it gets really repetitive," said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hulitt, 325th Security Forces Squadron base defense operation controller. "Sometimes it feels like I do something so much that I cannot mess up on it. This exercise just helps sharpen up your skills and keeps you on your toes."



Orr added how the exercise was a catalyst for teamwork within Team Tyndall, allowing Airmen from different units to connect, learn about each other's roles, and gain a deeper understanding of how their jobs intertwine. "When push comes to shove, if we really do have to deploy like this," she explained, "you're not only just going to be focusing on your function, it's really going to take a team effort."



During week two, Team Tyndall operated at either the Main Operating Base at Silver Flag, Forward Operating Site at Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama, or various Contingency Locations across Tyndall.



Conducting exercises across a range of locations is crucial for replicating the challenges and resource constraints inherent in real-world deployments. This large-scale exercise not only provided a realistic training environment, but it also established a baseline for evaluating wing capabilities and identifying areas for future growth.



"To all the Airmen in the 325th Fighter Wing, we're building something new here— a new capability at Tyndall," Flippin said. "The time to execute this in the real world is right around the corner. If any process was challenged during this exercise, at any level, get to work. Let's find solutions and make it better. Don't sit in silence. Get the reps in and get our Airmen ready, because that's what will be asked of us."



As Tyndall continues to stand up three combat-coded fighter squadrons of F-35A Lightning IIs, exercises such as EX NP 25-2 continue to demonstrate Tyndall’s commitment to being lethal, agile and ready, postured to project unrivaled combat airpower for America.



"Going forward, you can expect us to continue exercising, but we probably won't be doing large-scale, two-week exercises a couple of times a year. That's a pretty significant effort," said Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander. "But you will see the squadrons executing their own training at the group level… then, as a wing, we will come together to do larger-scale events where we focus on just the generation phase or the employ and sustain phase. We will continue to exercise and continue to practice those warfighting skills."