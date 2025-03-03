Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden kicks off 2025 AER campaign The 2025 Army Emergency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden kicks off 2025 AER campaign The 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign is set to commence with a kickoff event on March 7, 2025, from 1100 to 1300 at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past - Securing the Future,” celebrates the Army’s 250 years of bravery and service, spanning from 1775 to 2025. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign is set to commence with a kickoff event on March 7, 2025, from 1100 to 1300 at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past - Securing the Future,” celebrates the Army’s 250 years of bravery and service, spanning from 1775 to 2025.



The AER Campaign is a significant initiative designed to provide emergency financial assistance to eligible members of the Wiesbaden community.



U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, “In 2024, the Wiesbaden community campaign contribution was $105,000 and provided $450,000 in emergency assistance. For 2025, we aim to exceed our campaign goal of $150,000.”



The top three categories of assistance included rental assistance, vehicle repairs, and emergency travel.



Key Highlights:

• Campaign Dates: March 1 – June 14, 2025

• Kickoff Event: March 7, 2025, 1100-1300, Stronger Together Café (Clay Kaserne)

• Theme: Honoring the Past - Securing the Future



The success of the 2025 campaign heavily relies on the support of the total Chain of Command and the entire community. This vital financial assistance ensures that those facing financial crises can receive the support they need to avoid or overcome such challenges.



Support for AER not only provides essential resources for Soldiers in need but also fosters a stronger and more resilient community. Individuals interested in contributing can participate in fundraising events or make direct donations to ensure AER can continue its important work. AER remains essential for military communities as it helps Soldiers become mission-ready by assisting them in one of the most critical aspects of their lives.



For more information, please reach out to the AER office for more details or go to Army Emergency Relief, https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org



About Army Emergency Relief

2024 campaign achievements in total:

• Over 34,000 Soldiers and Retired Soldiers received more than $60 million in AER assistance.

• Nearly $11 million was granted.

• Over $52 million in loans and grants was provided to Active Duty Soldiers and their families.

• Additionally, $9 million was awarded in educational scholarships for dependent children and spouses.

AER is entirely funded through donations, with contributions in 2024 totaling:

• Active Duty: $3.4 million

• Retired Soldiers: $4.7 million

• Civilians, Foundations, and Corporations: $2.6 million



Army Emergency Relief (AER) is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1942 by the Secretary of War and the Army Chief of Staff to alleviate financial distress among Soldiers and their families. AER is authorized by AR 930-4 and plays a key role in Soldier Financial Readiness, which is essential for overall Army readiness. AER also offers workshops and resources on budgeting and financial planning, helping Soldiers develop valuable strategies for managing their finances and preparing for emergencies.

Since its inception, AER has provided assistance to 4 million Soldiers, distributing $2 billion in aid, with over $1 billion provided since 9/11. Annually, AER supports over 40,000 Soldiers with more than $70 million in funds.