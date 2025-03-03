Freedom Banner 25 Strengthens U.S.-ROK Interoperability and Validates Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations

Freedom Banner 25, the first phase of Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 25.1, is designed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces while strengthening regional security. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides ongoing opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.



The key component and focus of Freedom Banner 25 is the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF), a vital capability that enables the rapid deployment and sustainment of forces in combat, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations. MPF ships, pre-loaded in Jacksonville, Florida, by Blount Island Command, carry essential equipment and supplies, allowing Marine Air-Ground Task Forces (MAGTFs) to operate in austere environments without relying on established infrastructure. This strategic advantage ensures U.S. and allied forces maintain persistent mobility, operational reach, and combat sustainment in dynamic and contested environments.



Freedom Banner 25 is an MPF exercise where the 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) offloads equipment and provides logistical support to III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) units training throughout South Korea. A critical aspect of these operations includes beach landing operations via instream offloads, where U.S. Marines and Sailors transfer prepositioned equipment and supplies directly from MPF ships to shore. This method ensures forces can sustain operations in areas where established ports may be unavailable. The ability to execute amphibious sustainment operations is crucial for maintaining combat readiness and supporting distributed forces in both conflict and humanitarian response scenarios.



By executing MPF offloads in Freedom Banner 25, U.S. Marines and Sailors will refine their ability to expeditiously transport and distribute supplies, ensuring combat readiness and rapid humanitarian aid delivery. These logistics operations directly support evolving Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) concepts, which prioritize mobility and sustainment in forward-deployed environments.



As Freedom Banner 25 concludes, forces will transition to the second phase of KMEP 25.1, Freedom Shield 25, which will continue building readiness and interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces.



Freedom Banner 25 reinforces the importance of Maritime Prepositioning Force operations as a cornerstone of expeditionary logistics and sustainment, ensuring III MEF remains a ready and capable force in the Indo-Pacific. By incorporating instream offloads and beach landing operations, the exercise ensures that U.S. forces can effectively deploy and sustain operations in any environment, further strengthening their ability to project power and respond to regional contingencies.

