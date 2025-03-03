12th Littoral Combat Team Established, Enhances 12th MLR’s Warfighting Readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, right, passes the 12th Littoral Combat Teams...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, right, passes the 12th Littoral Combat Teams colors to Lt. Col. Jacob Godby during the designation ceremony of 12th LCT on Camp Hansen Okinawa, Japan, March 3, 2025. During the ceremony, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment welcomed its third and final subordinate element, 12th LCT. The establishment of this renowned unit strengthens the MLR's ability to integrate sensing, fires, and maneuver to support maritime campaigns and reinforces the Marine Corps’ commitment to countering evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific. Eltringham, a native of Rhode Island is the commanding officer of 12th MLR and Godby, a native of Virginia, is the commanding officer of 12th LCT, 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. JVonnta Taylor) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – The 12th Marine Littoral Regiment welcomed its third and final subordinate element, 12th Littoral Combat Team on March 3, 2025.



“The MLR is growing fast, but we got a whole lot stronger today,” said Col. Peter Eltringham, commanding officer of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment.



12th LCT’s focus on speed, precision, and low observability highlight 12th MLR’s focus on the Marine Corps’ foundational maneuver warfighting ethos. The Marines and advanced capabilities of 12th LCT are designed to create chaos and uncertainty in potential adversaries by exploiting vulnerabilities, disrupting enemy targeting, and degrading the adversary’s decision-making cycle.



12th LCT will carry its rich history from 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (1/4). The battalion was originally activated in 1911 and its history and combat credibility spans more than a century. From 1927 to 1941, the battalion protected American interests in China. During World War II, they participated in numerous key battles including the Battle of Guam in 1944 and the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.



In 1965, 1/4 deployed to Vietnam, where it carried out conventional and counter-insurgency operations. In the 1990s, 1/4 deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. In 2003, the battalion was part of the initial invasion into Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, later returning for two additional tours in 2006 and 2009.



12th LCT’s permanent presence in the Indo-Pacific, as the final subordinate battalion under 12th MLR, highlights a significant step forward for the Marine Corps’ warfighting readiness in the region.



“This formation didn’t just stand up, it surged forward. Today, we became stronger, faster, and more lethal," said Eltringham. “We bring this combat power to Okinawa to be able to deliver it in the eyes of our adversaries and ensure we can bring it to the decisive point on the battlefield. We do this alongside our Japanese ground, air, and maritime Self-Defense Force partners, because there is nothing more powerful than this alliance in this theater.”



The 12th LCT is composed of a reinforced infantry battalion with an anti-ship missile battery. It will have the ability to integrate with the Joint Force and Allies to strengthen combined combat power and neutralize adversaries during potential conflict.



“The Marine Corps’ force modernization efforts designed the LCT for speed, mobility, lethality, and precision,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Godby, commanding officer of 12th LCT. “We work in coordination with our adjacent commands in the 12th MLR and distributed operations to form relevant and ready combat formations in contested maritime environments. We are one team one fight in this.”