City kicks off countdown to Thunder Over Louisville featuring Kentucky Air Guard

Photo By Dale Greer | Maj. Nick Reinke, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot for the Kentucky Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | Maj. Nick Reinke, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot for the Kentucky Air National Guard, discusses scheduled highlights for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show during a press conference held in Louisville, Ky., March 3, 2025. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron and 123rd Special Tactics Squadron will be performing demos during the show, scheduled for April 12. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard will perform an aerial demonstration with their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and parachute into the Ohio River as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show April 15, officials announced today.



The demonstrations are just two of the show’s scheduled highlights, which also include aerobatic performances from the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, F-16 Eagles from the Ohio Air National Guard and UH-60 Blackhawks from the Kentucky Army National Guard, said Maj. Nick Reinke, a Kentucky Air Guard pilot and the unit’s air show coordinator.



“We have an incredible lineup this year, representing all branches of the U.S. military to demonstrate the power and capability of our armed forces,” Reinke said, speaking at a press conference to mark the official countdown for this year’s show.



“This event is a key outreach opportunity for us at the Kentucky Air Guard, not only to showcase our mission but to inspire the next generation of servicemembers and strengthen the bond between our citizen-Airmen and the public.”



The Kentucky Air National Guard flight line, located at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, will once again serve as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show, as it has for the past 33 years.



“As hosts, the Kentucky Air Guard plays a central role in supporting the performers and helping ensure smooth operations behind the scenes,” Reinke noted. “This helps us strengthen partnerships, boost recruiting and retention, and remind us all of the teamwork that defines military service. We’re really happy to be part of the team.”



Matt Gibson, president and CEO of Thunder’s organizer, The Kentucky Derby Festival, expressed his appreciation for the Guard’s support.



“We’ve built something absolutely extraordinary with our phenomenal partners at the Kentucky Air National Guard,” Gibson said. “We couldn’t stage this event without their help, so thank you for all you do.”



In addition to the six-hour-long air show, Thunder will include a choreographed drone demonstration this year and one of the largest fireworks displays in North America.



Wayne Hettinger, the event’s producer, promised an evocative American Flag display and the return of larger, 12-inch explosive shells as part of the fireworks.



“That’s the biggest shell you can use nowadays, and we’re bringing several of those back to add a little more ‘boom’ to Thunder,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait.”