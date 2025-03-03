America’s First Corps hosts the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25

Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | From Feb. 26-27, America’s First Corps, the Royal Thai Army’s First Area Command,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | From Feb. 26-27, America’s First Corps, the Royal Thai Army’s First Area Command, and many other allied and partnered nations came together in Bangkok, Thailand for the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 to enhance multinational motorized capabilities, security cooperation, and interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. This is the third year the forum has taken place and the first time the Royal Thai Army hosted the event. Since 2023, it has become a key platform for force modernization, operational integration, and strategic discussions. (U.S. Army photo by CPT Angelo Mejia) see less | View Image Page

BangKok, Thailand-- U.S. Army leaders from America’s First Corps came together to host the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 in BangKok, Thailand, from Feb 26-27, 2025.



The purpose of Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25, is for senior leaders and multinational partners to discuss, plan, and prepare to enhance modernized war fighting functions among the Indo-Pacific region.



The Forum began with a conference held at the Le Méridien, with 91 participants, including 42 U.S. personnel and 49 allied and partnered nation representatives from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and the Kingdom Thailand.



I Corps subordinate units, 7th Infantry Division, 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and many others, joined the discussion in regards to the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum becoming a key platform for force modernization, operational integration, and strategic discussions.

Participants shared their thoughts on modernization and future motorized operations, and discussed strategic methods to enhance security cooperation through training. The Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 has become a cornerstone for multinational collaboration, allowing partners to refine doctrines, tactics, and operational strategies for motorized formations.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps, expressed the importance and his appreciation for U.S. Army service members, and multinational partners working together to maintain effectiveness and cohesion within the military.

"The Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 represents the continued commitment of the U.S. and its allies to enhancing regional security and interoperability,” said McFarlane. “Through collaboration, modernization, and shared operational experiences, we strengthen our collective ability to meet evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.”

On Feb. 27, The Royal Thai Army held a visit at the 112th Stryker RegimentCombat Team Headquarters in Chon Buri, Thailand. Discussions were made on behalf of maintaining sufficient military tactical vehicles for operations, and displayed a scenario based training utilizing a terrain model in a tactical environment.

Leaders from all participating nations spoke on behalf of their military history. They emphasized their common goal of defense and security being an essential aspect between nations when working together and enhancing interoperability. Future Indo-Pacific Motorized Forums will continue to push these goals forward.