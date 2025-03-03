PRNG members participate in NGB protocol training

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians with the Puerto Rico National Guard pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians with the Puerto Rico National Guard pose for a group photo after completing a three-day joint protocol training conducted by the National Guard Bureau protocol office at Fort Buchanan, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 27, 2025. More than 53 participants received 20 hours of classroom instruction, multiple scenario-based training exercises, and professional anecdotes covering several topics, including military and civilian distinguished visitor protocol, key leadership engagement management, military precedence rules, drafting invitations, the science of seating plans, flag protocol, budgeting, and protocol funding. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mr. Alexis Vélez) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico -- U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians with the Puerto Rico National Guard participated in a three-day joint protocol training conducted by the National Guard Bureau protocol office at Fort Buchanan, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25-27, 2025.



More than 53 participants received 20 hours of classroom instruction, multiple scenario-based training exercises, and professional anecdotes covering several topics, including military and civilian distinguished visitor protocol, key leadership engagement management, military precedence rules, drafting invitations, the science of seating plans, flag protocol, budgeting, and protocol funding.



“Professionalism and precision are at the core of military protocol, and joint training opportunities like these are essential in ensuring our Army and Air personnel operate seamlessly across all levels of command,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel Méndez, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico. “By engaging in this training with NGB, we are not only strengthening our ability to represent the Puerto Rico National Guard with excellence, but also reinforcing our commitment to interoperability and leadership development; this collaboration ensures that we uphold the highest standards in every mission we undertake, whether at home or abroad.”



For Mr. David O. Andino-Aquino, director of protocol, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexis Del Valle, chief of protocol operations, both with the NGB protocol office, this type of instruction ensures effective communication and collaboration between different military branches and other key agencies by teaching pertinent aspects of military customs and courtesies, including service-specific variations and reasons.



“With this training, we can begin standardizing the support, services, and coordination actions provided to distinguished organizational visitors regardless of their service affiliation,” said Andino-Aquino. “Additionally, classroom training allows participants to begin creating a network of fellow action officers, streamlining the coordination process.”



The NGB joint protocol training highlighted three key advantages of the protocol training: leadership development, standardized procedures and unified communication.



“This training strengthens leadership skills for both enlisted officers and the civilian workforce, fostering a unified force that can operate with standardized procedures and ensure our protocols align with national standards,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief, PRANG. “This approach will enhance efficiency across all ceremonies while creating a seamless communication network, allowing PRNG Air and Army personnel to collaborate effortlessly using a common language.”



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 José Trinidad, the command chief warrant officer of Puerto Rico, who participated as a training coordinator and trainee, highlighted collaboration and conflict resolution as some of his learning factors.



“As our personnel learn to navigate the complexities of joint ceremonies involving multiple organizations, they gain experience in collaboration and conflict resolution,” said Trinidad. “Such training not only enhances their leadership capabilities but also prepares them to manage diverse teams and foster a positive environment in future endeavors, which is vital for maintaining the integrity, professionalism, and operational effectiveness of the Puerto Rico National Guard.”