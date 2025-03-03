Blue Angels Certified Airshow Ready for 2025 Season

EL CENTRO, CA – The United States Navy Blue Angels have successfully completed their annual certification in El Centro, California, for the 2025 air show season. After rigorous training and evaluations, Rear Admiral Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training, officially certified the team "airshow ready". Since 1946, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.



"As we head into the 2025 airshow season, this team has once again met the Navy's high standards for safety, precision, and professionalism," said Rear Adm. Brophy. "After the success of 2024, these men and women have proven they are more than ready to perform as the Navy’s premier flight demonstration team. They continue to inspire and connect with the next generation of Americans. It’s my pleasure to certify them for the 2025 season.”



Every year, Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) travels to El Centro to ensure the readiness of the Blue Angels for the upcoming airshow season. This is a crucial milestone for the Blue Angels, ensuring that the team’s pilots, aircraft, and support personnel are fully prepared to execute their performances to the highest standard. The Blue Angels commanding officer, Commander Adam Bryan, hosts CNATRA to observe the final days of the team’s winter training.



“It’s always a privilege to welcome Rear Adm. Brophy and highlight the dedication and training that go into preparing our squadron for the upcoming air show season,” said Cmdr. Adam Bryan, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “This certification marks a key milestone, allowing our team to perform for the American public and showcase the exceptional teamwork and professionalism that distinguish the United States Navy and Marine Corps.”



This year marks Cmdr. Bryan’s first season as the commanding officer of the Blue Angels. He assumed command in November 2024 and is ready to showcase the team’s exceptional skills and precision during their first performance on March 15. After each winter training, the Blues perform their first show of the year in El Centro for the community who hosts them during training.



The Blue Angels are renowned for their high-energy performances, showcasing the precision and teamwork of the Navy’s top aviators. Throughout the season, the team will perform at various air shows, community events, and military ceremonies, continuing their mission to inspire a culture of excellence and service to country while promoting naval aviation.



The Blue Angels team consists of 158 active-duty Sailors and Marines including pilots, aircrew, maintainers, and many other support personnel. The last show of the season will be the Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola on November 7. Pensacola, Florida is where the Blue Angels call home during the show season and conduct practices in preparation for events across the country.

