Assistance and Support: McConnell launches 2025 AFAF campaign supporting Airmen

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The annual Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) campaign kicked off today and will run through April 25, 2025, with an installation goal of $22,239.



The AFAF campaign supports Air Force families in need by raising funds for four key charities: the Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, LeMay Foundation, and Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. These organizations provide critical services ranging from emergency financial aid and educational support to housing assistance for widows and widowers of Air Force members.



Over $38,000 of Air Force Aid Society funds directly helped McConnell Airmen in 2023, providing no-interest loans and grants across 34 total need-based cases. The funds paid for emergency travel, medical, vehicle and other basic living expenses during hardship.

Some of McConnell’s Military and Family Readiness Center programs, including a class for expectant parents called Bundles for Babies, also received over $5,000 from AFAS in 2023.



The Air Force Enlisted Village (AFEV) stands by a simple mission, which is to provide a home without needing to struggle in unsafe living conditions. For some surviving spouses of retired enlisted Air Force members, that becomes a harsh reality, but when they turn to AFEV in need, they are met with more than just assistance. They are welcomed with compassion, stability, and a place to call home.



The LeMay Foundation offers financial grants to widows and widowers of Air Force retirees, ensuring that these individuals receive the care and standard of living they deserve while remaining in their own homes. Similarly, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation provides housing and critical care support to widowed spouses of retired Air Force and Space Force members, with more than 92% the fund supports more than officers widows of its beneficiaries residing in assisted living, skilled nursing, or memory care facilities.



Eligible recipients for AFAF assistance include all active-duty Airmen and Guardians, eligible Air National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, spouses, immediate family members, and surviving family members of deceased retirees.

For more information on the campaign and to make a donation, please visit www.afassistancefund.org.