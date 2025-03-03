USINDOPACOM Commander Delivers Keynote Address at Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers the keynote...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, March 3, 2025. POST brings together the Indo-Pacific’s foremost experts in science, technology, and security to better understand and address operational challenges in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. see less | View Image Page