Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, March 3, 2025.
POST brought the Indo-Pacific’s foremost science, technology, and security experts together to better understand operational challenges in the region. Leaders from industry, government, academia, allies, and partner nations took part in the conference, working together to retain a competitive edge in the region.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:20
|Story ID:
|491929
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Delivers Keynote Address at Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.