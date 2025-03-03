Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Delivers Keynote Address at Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, March 3, 2025.

    POST brought the Indo-Pacific’s foremost science, technology, and security experts together to better understand operational challenges in the region. Leaders from industry, government, academia, allies, and partner nations took part in the conference, working together to retain a competitive edge in the region.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:20
    Story ID: 491929
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
