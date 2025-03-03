TOC-L use at CJTF-HOA marks first ABMS operational deployment

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- The Department of the Air Force’s BATTLE NETWORK met a new milestone recently when Airmen used the Tactical Operations Center-Light Major Release 1 protype capability as part of an operational deployment.



Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron deployed from Aviano Air Base, Italy, with the TOC-L MR 1 equipment to build and provide a common operating tactical air picture for the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and partner interests in the area.



“We must be ready to deploy rapidly to meet rising threats,” said Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “Getting the right training and equipment for our Airmen is critical to empower them to fight and win in contested, degraded environments.”



The TOC-L program is managed by Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management and a key component of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. The PEO’s Advanced Battle Management System Division leads the TOC-L effort.



“C3BM, and especially our ABMS division, is proud to support our teammates at USAFE-AFAFRICA and the 606 ACS to provide this system for the CJTF-HOA mission,” said Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, C3BM’s program executive officer. “This was the first operational deployment of an ABMS product and a significant milestone in the delivery of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. It’s indicative of our commitment to give warfighters the decision advantage capabilities they need to deter and win.”



Currently, 16 TOC-L prototypes are in hands of Airmen at units around the world as part of a rapid experimentation campaign. TOC-L and other capabilities come together to create the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems providing better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force. The network is the DAF’s contribution to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control.



(Some information courtesy of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Public Affairs.)

