NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Construction Contract for Building Interior Renovations at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, a $24,142,729 firm-fixed-price construction contract for building interior renovations at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine.



Work will be performed at the shipyard and is anticipated to be completed by October 2026. The maximum dollar value, including the base price and six options, is $25,537,633.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $24,142,729 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with five offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008525C2506).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



