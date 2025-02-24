Fort Buchanan inaugurates a New Police Station equipped with the LMR Radio System

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) gathered at building 399 to participate in the new Police Station ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 28. The ceremony also celebrated the acquisition of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.



"The LMR project and the movement of the police station, which began in 2018 as an idea and a vision, has now been fully realized. Fort Buchanan has taken the lead on this initiative and is proud to be the first U.S. Army Installation to implement the Motorola 75,000 LMR communication system," said Tomas Acosta, DES director, who indicated that the cost to both projects is approximately $5.8 million.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Fort Buchanan deputy commander, presided over the ceremony.



"The DES plays a critical role in supporting the warfighter and ensuring the success of base operations. DES and its sub-directorates, through physical security, fire prevention, and police services, act as the heart of the installation and the connection to the community. Their daily excellence, often unseen, is essential to the mission's success. Today we celebrate their dedication," said Cook.



The new Fort Buchanan Police Station enables DES to provide better service to the installation community. It has ample parking, a larger waiting room, and a modern and comfortable environment for both customers and employees. The new LMR communications system has expanded DES' reach capabilities to effectively communicate with the workforce during daily operations or emergencies.



Diego Betancourt Vázquez, desk police officer, highlighted the advantages of the new facilities.



"The new facilities have better air conditioning, more space, and allow better equipment organization. It provides modern equipment, creating a better workspace for arming police officers. Employees are happy with the improved office environment," said Betancourt Vázquez.



For Russell Lorenzo, DES chief police officer, the transition to the new facilities was a much-needed improvement.



"Now it is easier for us now to communicate with our people. Coupled with the new communication abilities that we didn't have before, all this is a great improvement for us," said Lorenzo.



In a clear example of how the Army helps create a sense of purpose through personal growth and professional development – empowering civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and be all they can be, DES leaders seized the ceremony to recognize Capts. Jorge Rodriguez Cintrón and Rolando Rios with the Coin of Excellence for their participation in the LMR training.

Meanwhile, Lt. Yoaliz Alvarez and Security Guards Adalberto González, Angel Rivera, and Ricardo Rosario received Certificates of Appreciation for participating in a community event representing Fort Buchanan.



These new facilities clearly indicate that Fort Buchanan continues investing in infrastructure to provide better services to the military community in Puerto Rico and the region.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

