Presidio of Monterey joins the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey stand in formation with U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence patches on their uniforms after a re-patching ceremony at the Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 28, 2025. The re-patching was prompted to reduce bureaucracy, clarify responsibilities, and unify efforts under a single command. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Mar. 3, 2025) – Soldiers assigned to the Presidio of Monterey recently marked the transition from the U.S. Army Materiel Command to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence during a traditional patching ceremony in the PoM headquarters building. The five soldiers exchanged their AMC shoulder sleeve insignia patches for the ICoE patch, signifying their integration into the ICoE command.



The re-patching was prompted by the January 2025 EXORD 123-25 by the Secretary of the Army, “Update to U.S. Army Installation Management Structure.” This alignment reduces bureaucracy, clarifies responsibilities, and unifies efforts under a single command.



Maj. Gen. Richard Appelhans, commanding general of ICoE and Fort Huachuca, addressed soldiers at both locations via video teleconference from Arizona. “More than just symbolic, this patching is about creating unity of command and unity of effort,” Appelhans said. “Despite the many challenges, you accomplish the mission daily, delivering first-class service and support to your communities.”



Col. Dan Artino, Presidio of Monterey garrison commander, said the ceremony marks a significant milestone. “This transition reaffirms our commitment to the warfighters, families, and civilians who train, work, and live on our installation,” Artino said.



The alignment, Artino said, will integrate ICoE’s mission priorities with PoM’s service integration. “This move strengthens our relationship with our senior commander, Maj. Gen. Appelhans, and allows for even greater collaboration and support,” he said.



With the transition complete, the Presidio of Monterey stands ready to support the broader transformation, modernization and readiness of the U.S. Army.