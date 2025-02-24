Fort Buchanan conducts the AER 2025 Campaign Kick-off event

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Personnel from the installation's Army Emergency Relief (AER) program and service members gathered at the community club to receive general orientation and to witness the program's kick-off event March 3.



For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The purpose of the annual campaign is to fully inform soldiers about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide them with the opportunity to donate.



For Edwidg Pedre, Fort Buchanan's personal financial readiness specialist and AER officer, the program is a powerful tool that soldiers have available for their needs.



"AER is a very important tool for the leadership. AER is a tool that every leader should use to take care of their soldiers in hardships," said Pedre.



Some of the assistance categories include emergency travel, natural disaster preparation and evacuation, home repairs, special needs medical equipment, Permanent Change of Station travel, funeral expenses, and healthcare expenses not covered by Tricare, among others.



"A new portal will be launched on March 17, 2025, allowing online applications with streamlined processing. The portal will automate the document submission and approval process," added Pedre.



According to the AER officer, while every case is different, a soldier in need could receive a loan covering 50% of the rent, the minimum support offered for a need due to a Permanent Change of Station.



AER is available to active-duty soldiers, retired service members, surviving spouses and children, Army Reserve and National Guard members under Title 10 with over 30 days of active-duty orders.



According to Sgt 1st Class Luis M. Calvo, career counselor of the Army Reserve Career Group, through AER, the Army stands ready to assist in times of need, such as disaster relief and recovery.



"Every time there is a need, for example, in a disaster or emergency, Fort Buchanan's has been there. We're in this briefing, which provides us with critical AER information. As a leader, I can use this information and share it with my soldiers." said Calvo.



AER has contributed more than $2 million in financial assistance to the Army Community in Puerto Rico ($1. 6 million in grants for hurricanes Maria and Fiona combined) and $200,809 in monetary assistance for undergraduate education grants.



For more information about the Army Emergency Relief, contact Edwidg Pedre at edwidg.pedre2.civ@army.mil or call (787) 707-3310.



