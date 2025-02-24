USAG Poland Kicks Off Army Emergency Relief Campaign in Poznań

Photo By Bethany Huff | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Poland, demonstrates how to use the Army Emergency Relief QR code during the campaign kickoff at Camp Kosciuszko, March 3, 2025. The QR code provides Soldiers with quick access to information on AER’s financial assistance programs, ensuring they can easily find support when needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – U.S. Army Garrison Poland officially launched the 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign with a cake-cutting kickoff event at the Camp Kosciuszko chow hall, March 3.



The campaign, running through June 14, aims to raise awareness and funds to help service members facing unforeseen financial hardships, including emergency travel, rent or mortgage assistance, essential vehicle repairs, and medical expenses not covered by insurance.



“Taking care of Soldiers is a top priority for the garrison, and AER ensures that financial difficulties do not stand in the way of mission readiness,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Poland.



This year marks AER’s 83rd year of commitment to assisting Soldiers and their families in financial need. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance, AER plays a crucial role in sustaining readiness and resilience across the force. Each year, AER provides approximately $50 million in financial aid to around 40,000 Soldiers and their families, helping them navigate unexpected hardships.



“AER is unique because it’s from Soldiers, for Soldiers,” said Jones. “It’s our community stepping up to support one another in times of need.”



As the AER campaign gains momentum, USAG Poland remains committed to ensuring Soldiers across the Poland footprint have access to the financial assistance they deserve. To further this mission, the AER team will host outreach events at noon in dining facilities across military communities, with sessions scheduled for March 12 in Powidz, March 19 in DCTC, and April 2 in Świętoszów.



For more information on AER, available services, and how you can support. Soldiers can visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/ or reach out to their local AER representative.