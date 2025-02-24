SOUTHERN EDGE Goes West

In an era where global security hinges on seamless collaboration, Exercise SOUTHERN EDGE headed to the West Coast to improve interoperability and communication integration between bomber forces and special operations forces (SOF) worldwide.



SOUTHERN EDGE 25, the third iteration of the Air Force Reserve-led exercise, occurred from February 24 to February 28 at March Air Reserve Base, California.



This multinational joint exercise aims to strengthen relationships with allied SOF units while pushing the limits of long-range strike coordination. It tests and refines beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications, ensuring precision and speed during high-stakes missions.



In previous years, SOUTHERN EDGE operations centered at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. However, this iteration focused on maritime operations off the coast of California, with long-range communication taking center stage.



During the exercise, Canadian and Marine Corps SOF units were tasked with transmitting unplanned targets to aircraft operating over the water via satellite communications and high-frequency radio, covering several thousand miles.



“They’re able to send those targets from well over the horizon,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corey Hancock, commander of the 343rd Bomb Squadron. “We receive those targets, incorporate them into our system, and execute.”



According to Hancock, the unplanned targets from the SOF units provide aircrews with the flexibility to adapt as situations evolve.



“As things rapidly evolve, we can handle that on the fly and make sure that those missiles get to their targets,” he said.



A primary objective of the exercise is to enhance communication between NATO ground forces and U.S. bomber platforms, particularly the B-52.



“That’s one of the big pushes in this exercise; being able to talk to legacy bombers because we bring such massive firepower to the fight,” said Hancock. “It is critical that we’re able to link that fight via our older software and older architecture.”



Maj. Zev McCarty, an electronic warfare officer assigned to the 343rd Bomb Squadron, emphasized that Exercise SOUTHERN EDGE helps identify communication shortfalls and develop effective Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP) for messaging between aircrews and SOF during conflicts with peer adversaries.



“We are capable now of recognizing how to pass messages, what must be said, and a clearer picture of why,” said McCarty.



Since its inception, SOUTHERN EDGE has consistently expanded in both size and scale. While future locations for the exercise are yet to be determined, Hancock said the B-52 and its crews are ready to undertake missions virtually anywhere.



“What we’ve been trying to exercise is showing that we can do these long-range communications and show the enemy that we can do the mission from really anywhere that has enough concrete for us to land,” said Hancock.

